Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 Luxury 4MATIC Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$58,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.0/469.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque354 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower329 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
designo Black/ Titanium Grey Pearl Exclusive Nappa Leatheryes
Premium 3 Package w/o 12.3" Digital Instrument Clusteryes
Warmth and Comfort Packageyes
Luxury Packageyes
Premium 2 Package w/o 12.3" Digital Instrument Clusteryes
Premium 2 Packageyes
Acoustic Comfort Packageyes
Premium 3 Packageyes
designo Macchiato Beige/Saddle Brown Exclusive Nappa Leatheryes
Premium 1 Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyes
115V A/C Power Outletyes
Active Multicontour Front Seats w/Massageyes
Heated Rear Seats (SPC)yes
SiriusXM Radioyes
Rear Seat Entertainment and Comfort Adapteryes
Heated and Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Comfort Boxyes
Soft-Close Doorsyes
Burmester High End 3D Surround Sound Systemyes
Rear Door Roller Blinds (SPC)yes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
3-Zone Climate Controlyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room41.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Rear Trunklid Spoileryes
19" 10-Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
18" Twin 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
Black Mirror Housing Coveryes
Wheel Locksyes
Accessory Styling Packageyes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
LED Logo Projectorsyes
Adaptive Highbeam Assistyes
Panorama Roofyes
Measurements
Length193.8 in.
Curb weight4034 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Height58.4 in.
Wheel base115.7 in.
Width72.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dakota Brown Metallic
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Piedmont Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Polar White
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • designo Selenite Grey Magno Matte
Interior Colors
  • designo Black/Titanium Grey Pearl, premium leather
  • Macchiato Beige/Espresso, leatherette
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black , leatherette
  • Nut Brown/Espresso, leatherette
  • Macchiato Beige/Espresso Brown, premium leather
  • Nut Brown/Espresso, premium leather
  • designo Macchiato Beige/Saddle Brown, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
245/45R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
