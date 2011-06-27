  1. Home
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 63 S 4MATIC Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$106,950
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$106,950
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$106,950
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/464.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$106,950
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque627 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower603 hp @ 5750 rpm
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$106,950
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$106,950
Warmth and Comfort Packageyes
AMG Premium Packageyes
AMG Night Packageyes
AMG Premium Package for AMG Performance Seatsyes
AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber Trim Packageyes
Acoustic Comfort Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$106,950
video monitoryes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
590 watts stereo outputyes
Burmester premium brand stereo systemyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Burmester premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$106,950
driver assisted parking assistyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
suede and leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$106,950
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$106,950
DINAMICA Black Headlineryes
115V A/C Power Outletyes
Active Multicontour Front Seats w/Massageyes
Rear Seat Entertainment and Comfort Adapteryes
DINAMICA Macchiato Beige Headlineryes
Soft-Close Doorsyes
AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa Leatheryes
Sun Protection Packageyes
AIR BALANCE Cabin Air Fragrance and Filtration Systemyes
Rapid Heating Functionality For Front Seatsyes
Black Seat Beltsyes
3-Zone Climate Controlyes
AMG Performance Seatsyes
Heated Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$106,950
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$106,950
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$106,950
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$106,950
20" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accentsyes
20" AMG Matte Black Forged Cross-Spoke Wheelsyes
20" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Matte Grey Accentsyes
Deletion of Rear Deck Lid Badgingyes
Wheel Locksyes
AMG Carbon Fiber Engine Coveryes
AMG Advanced Lighting Packageyes
Illuminated Staryes
Deletion of Fender Badgingyes
AMG High-Performance Ceramic Composite Braking Systemyes
AMG Carbon Fiber Exterior Mirror Coversyes
20" AMG Forged Cross-Spoke Wheels w/Grey Accentsyes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
LED Logo Projectorsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$106,950
Maximum cargo capacity64.0 cu.ft.
Length197.1 in.
Curb weight4669 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.0 cu.ft.
Height58.0 in.
Wheel base115.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$106,950
Exterior Colors
  • Dakota Brown Metallic
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Piedmont Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Polar White
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • designo Selenite Grey Magno Matte
Interior Colors
  • Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Macchiato Beige/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Nut Brown/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$106,950
295/30R Z tiresyes
20 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$106,950
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$106,950
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
