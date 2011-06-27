Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 4MATIC Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$68,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.0/435.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque354 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower329 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Premium 3 Package w/o 12.3" Digital Instrument Clusteryes
AMG Lineyes
Warmth and Comfort Packageyes
designo Black/ Titanium Grey Pearl Nappa Leatheryes
designo Macchiato Beige/Titian Red Nappa Leatheryes
Premium 2 Package w/o 12.3" Digital Instrument Clusteryes
Premium 2 Packageyes
Premium 3 Packageyes
Premium 1 Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Active Multicontour Front Seats w/Massageyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
SiriusXM Radioyes
Heated and Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Soft-Close Doorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room40.7 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.4 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room48.4 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
18" Staggered Twin 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
18" Staggered AMG 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
Wheel Locksyes
19" Staggered AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
18" AMG 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
Illuminated Staryes
Rear Trunklid Spoileryes
19" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
Rear Chrome Trimyes
Black Mirror Housing Coveryes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
Adaptive Highbeam Assistyes
Measurements
Length190.0 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.2 in.
Height56.2 in.
Wheel base113.1 in.
Width73.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Dune Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Polar White
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • designo Macchiato Beige/Titian Red, premium leather
  • designo Black/Titanium Grey Pearl, premium leather
  • Macchiato Beige/Blue, leather
  • Macchiato Beige/Blue Nappa, premium leather
  • Macchiato Beige/Brown Nappa, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Macchiato Beige/Espresso Brown, leather
  • Saddle Brown/Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
245/45R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
