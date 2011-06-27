Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 AMG Line 4MATIC Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$63,550
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|21
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$63,550
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$63,550
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|400.9/527.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$63,550
|Torque
|354 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|329 hp @ 5250 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.1 ft.
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$63,550
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$63,550
|Premium 3 Package w/o 12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster
|yes
|designo Black/ Titanium Grey Pearl Exclusive Nappa Leather
|yes
|Warmth and Comfort Package
|yes
|Night Package
|yes
|Premium 2 Package w/o 12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster
|yes
|Premium 2 Package
|yes
|Premium 3 Package
|yes
|Acoustic Comfort Package
|yes
|designo Macchiato Beige/Saddle Brown Exclusive Nappa Leather
|yes
|Premium 1 Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$63,550
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$63,550
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$63,550
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$63,550
|Wood/Leather Steering Wheel
|yes
|115V A/C Power Outlet
|yes
|Heated Steering Wheel
|yes
|Active Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage
|yes
|Heated Rear Seats (SPC)
|yes
|3-Zone Climate Control
|yes
|Illuminated Door Sills
|yes
|SiriusXM Radio
|yes
|Rear Seat Entertainment and Comfort Adapter
|yes
|Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
|yes
|Soft-Close Doors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$63,550
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$63,550
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Front head room
|37.5 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.8 in.
|leatherette
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.5 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$63,550
|Rear head room
|39.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.1 in.
|folding with pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|folds into floor third row seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$63,550
|AMG Line Exterior
|yes
|19" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheels
|yes
|Black Mirror Housing Cover
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|18" AMG 5-Spoke Wheels w/Black Accents
|yes
|Chrome Door Handle Inserts
|yes
|18" AMG 5-Spoke Wheels
|yes
|LED Logo Projectors
|yes
|Illuminated Star
|yes
|Adaptive Highbeam Assist
|yes
|Panorama Roof
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$63,550
|Height
|57.7 in.
|Wheel base
|115.7 in.
|Length
|194.2 in.
|Curb weight
|4299 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|35.0 cu.ft.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$63,550
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$63,550
|245/45R18 tires
|yes
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$63,550
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$63,550
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
