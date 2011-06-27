Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 550 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$69,100
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|20
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|295.8/435.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
|Torque
|443 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.7 l
|Horsepower
|402 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.3 ft.
|Valves
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Packages
|Premium 2 Package
|yes
|Premium 3 Package
|yes
|Premium 1 Package
|yes
|Sport Package
|yes
|Night Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Crystal Grey Headliner
|yes
|Wood/Leather Steering Wheel
|yes
|Black Headliner
|yes
|Illuminated Door Sills
|yes
|Flat-Bottom Wood/Leather Steering Wheel
|yes
|Heated & Active Ventilated Front Seats
|yes
|Comand Navigation w/Hard Drive
|yes
|3-Spoke Sport Steering Wheel
|yes
|Beige Headliner
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.0 in.
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|36.8 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|54.1 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|35.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|30.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|47.8 in.
|folding with pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Rear Trunklid Spoiler
|yes
|Painted Sports Grille
|yes
|18" AMG Black Twin 5-Spoke
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Chrome Door Handle Inserts
|yes
|Performance Tires (SPC)
|yes
|Illuminated Star
|yes
|Measurements
|Length
|185.0 in.
|Curb weight
|4365 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|11.5 cu.ft.
|Height
|55.0 in.
|Wheel base
|108.7 in.
|Width
|70.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|18 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|255/35R18 tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
