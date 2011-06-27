Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

Up your technology game... Dave , 09/06/2016 E300 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 226 of 229 people found this review helpful I have to disagree with the other reviewer regarding the technology and specifically, the navigation unit. If you are used to Mercedes legacy systems, this new one is far more robust which will require a definitely learning curve and require time to familiarize yourself with the locations and the procedures for creating your own customized shortcuts to make navigating the system even more user-friendly. I have not had my unit freeze up, however, I don't doubt that it can happen being that it is software. I am used to V8 engines so this will be an adjustment however, I did test drive the vehicle climbing steep hills and it had no problem. I'm returning to Mercedes after leaving them since 2003 due to electrical problems of my E class back then and stayed away to due the dated technology (which I love) and found that Mercedes decided it was time to catch up with this car. Good job! The seats are comfortable (I have package 2, sport package, and sport wheels). Be aware that the 19" wheels come with run flats...something I neglected to check before purchasing the car. These tires typically cost more to replace. If you can swing it, definitely go for the panoramic roof. Definitely "opens" up the cabin to make it feel more spacious to your back seat drivers and lets in a considerable more amount of light in the vehicle while driving. The ambient lighting is a nice touch if you are impressed by that sort of thing...makes for a nice interior at night while driving and adjusts to the brightness and color that you also like. I opted for the illuminated star in the front which makes the front end stand out....just another aesthetic if you enjoy that sort of thing. I have a iPhone 6s and have found that the system works well with the phone and with Siri (holding down the talk button on the steering wheel accesses Siri's commands). Played with Apple CarPlay as well...initial thoughts is that I won't have much use for it based on the system being able to handle calls, reminders, and texts through Siri using the steering wheel. Also tried the MercedesMe remote function through their app and was able to lock, unlock, start and even send a destination to the car prior to entering it from inside the house. I found that convenient to use the app rather than having to use the car nav system to just send the address to the car. The app also has some more useful elements of setting a valet perimeter for when your car is handed off to a valet to ensure they don't exceed what ever diameter you set (you get a text). Overall, great value in this car for comparable pricing that I did with the 5 series BMW. I decided against Jaguar XF and XE due to the technology has not been advanced despite the new screen in the XE and other Jaguar parts/reliability issues I've experienced, Audi because I didn't thing the ride was a s quiet or smooth, and Lexus because their cabins too have now become a bit more noisy than I like with their louder engines you hear coming through the front of the car in the cabin. I hope this review helps others. Worth noting, this car is very new so their may be future issues/recalls that I am unaware of as I write this review. The most recent is to have the homelink programmed if your garage door does not hold your garage door opener code...it's a simple software update and it works fine now. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Buyer Beware - Please read Stephen L. , 08/29/2016 E300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 251 of 263 people found this review helpful I've been a Mercedes owner for 10 years now, and loved my cars. I started with a C class and then three E classes after that. I just picked the 2017 E300. I've never been so disappointed... First, let me say that I'm a very experienced technology consultant. The COMMAND system is way too techie. Many features take multiple actions, sometimes 6+ if everything goes right, and it frequently doesn't because of the swipe action. This makes it incredibly distracting to the driver, I hate to say it, but I feel unsafe changing the song in my car while driving. There are way too many inconsistencies in the rest of the electronics to spell them all out, but I highly encourage any potential buyer to take the car for a minimum of a couple of hours and really test it out, especially the COMMAND system. A few small things to note. There is no CD player. The engine is a turbo charged 2.0, I was told 3.0. Voice control is fair at best, I'd call it poor myself. On three separate occasions, the COMMAND system went blank, froze, and was completely blank. The dashboard clock continued to work and the COMMAND clock stayed at the same time. Remote features via MB mbrace, a whole slew of problems, again, too many to list. The dealership told me that it's not uncommon to have some problems with a new car, but I strongly disagree. I bought a Mercedes Benz. There is an expectation that I have as a customer that they are providing a superior product, in this case, my expectations were not meet; not even close. I've never any problems with my other cars, not even close to this. Last, but not least, my check engine light came on with less than 100 miles on the car. I would say buyer beware for sure, and trust me, I hate to have to say that. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

E300 was not ready for production. Steve K , 09/27/2016 E 300 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 83 of 87 people found this review helpful Bought a 2017 e300 with P3 package, complaint. It is awful. It's been in the shop 4 times. Transmission issues, back up camera problems, climate control, HD radio does not work. Doors had to be slammed shut. Home Link did not work. There is still not a fix for the HD radio. It was in the shop for 2 weeks, with no resolve. It is back in the shop now for rear view camera intermittently working, climate control turning off and again to look at the HD radio. The transmission was fixed, and the body shop reset the doors on the third try. I've asked the dealer to buy it back and they won't. 12/2016. Mercedes finally agreed to buy back the car due to its inherent suspension problem. Strangely the service records say no problem found. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

E300 fit for taxis in Europe not a luxury vehicle Francois , 10/13/2016 E300 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 45 of 48 people found this review helpful Styling and interior design is great. Smaller version of S class, however the 4 cylinder engine sounds tinny and the interior materials are getting cheaper. The MBTex doesn't even wrap around the entire front seats, with no audio on, the engine noise is loud and reminds me of a smaller import, seems like MB has put in cheaper materials and lighter materials to save costs and fuel efficiency. I drove this car for a week as a loaner while they were fixing my 2014 E350. Which is much more luxurious then this newer version. I would say in Europe they use smaller engine MBs as taxis and this reminds me of one. I would not purchase this newer model and will look to others when I replace my car Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse