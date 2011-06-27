  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  4. Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 Features & Specs

More about the 2016 E-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$63,100
See E-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$63,100
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$63,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)422.0/611.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$63,100
Torque354 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower329 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$63,100
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$63,100
Lighting Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$63,100
video monitoryes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
610 watts stereo outputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
14 total speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB with external media controlyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$63,100
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$63,100
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$63,100
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyes
115V A/C Power Outletyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Rear Side Window Sunshades (SPC)yes
Heated Rear Seats (SPC)yes
3-Spoke Flat-Bottomed Sport Steering Wheelyes
Bang & Olufsen Surround Sound Systemyes
Comfort Boxyes
Active Multicontour Driver Seatyes
Electronic Trunk Closeryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$63,100
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$63,100
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$63,100
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$63,100
Power Tilt/Sliding Panorama Sunroofyes
Wheel Locksyes
PARKTRONICyes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
Illuminated Staryes
Front and Rear Door Laminated Acoustic Glass (SPC)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$63,100
Length192.1 in.
Curb weight4112 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume111.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.2 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$63,100
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Dolomite Brown Metallic
  • designo Mystic Brown
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • designo Graphite
  • Cardinal Red Metallic
  • designo Magno Cashmere White
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • designo Magno Alanite Grey
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • designo Mocha Black
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Crystal Grey/Seashell Grey, leather
  • Porcelain/Black, leather
  • Chestnut Brown/Black, leather
  • Crystal Grey/Black, leather
  • Silk Beige/Espresso Brown, leather
  • Porcelain/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Crystal Grey/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Chestnut Brown/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Crystal Grey/Seashell Grey Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Platinum White, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Silk Beige/Espresso Brown Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Light Brown, premium leather
  • designo Black, premium leather
  • designo Sand, premium leather
  • designo Mystic Red, premium leather
  • designo Saffron Beige, premium leather
  • designo Auburn Brown, premium leather
  • designo Amaretto, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$63,100
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
245/40R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$63,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$63,100
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See E-Class Inventory

Related Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles