Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)422.0/611.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque273 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower302 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
Lane Tracking Packageyes
Premium 1 Packageyes
KEYLESS-GO Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
DVD playeryes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyes
115V A/C Power Outletyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Rear Side Window Sunshades (SPC)yes
Heated Rear Seats (SPC)yes
3-Spoke Flat-Bottomed Sport Steering Wheelyes
Bang & Olufsen Surround Sound Systemyes
Heated & Active Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Comfort Boxyes
Active Multicontour Driver Seatyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room37.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
18" AMG Twin 5-Spokeyes
Power Tilt/Sliding Panorama Sunroofyes
17" Twin 5-Spokeyes
Wheel Locksyes
PARKTRONICyes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
Illuminated Staryes
Front and Rear Door Laminated Acoustic Glass (SPC)yes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity12.9 cu.ft.
Length192.1 in.
Curb weight4001 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume111.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.2 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Dolomite Brown Metallic
  • designo Mystic Brown
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • designo Graphite
  • Cardinal Red Metallic
  • designo Magno Cashmere White
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • designo Magno Alanite Grey
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • designo Mocha Black
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Crystal Grey/Seashell Grey, leatherette
  • Black , leatherette
  • Silk Beige/Espresso Brown, leatherette
  • Crystal Grey/Seashell Grey, leather
  • Porcelain/Black, leather
  • Chestnut Brown/Black, leather
  • Crystal Grey/Black, leatherette
  • Crystal Grey/Black, leather
  • Silk Beige/Espresso Brown, leather
  • Porcelain/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Crystal Grey/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Chestnut Brown/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Crystal Grey/Seashell Grey Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Platinum White, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Silk Beige/Espresso Brown Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Light Brown, premium leather
  • designo Black, premium leather
  • designo Sand, premium leather
  • designo Mystic Red, premium leather
  • designo Saffron Beige, premium leather
  • designo Auburn Brown, premium leather
  • designo Amaretto, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
245/40R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
