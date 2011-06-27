Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 Sport Hybrid Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)506.4/611.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Base engine size3.5 l
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
designo Light Brown Leather Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Parking Assist Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
designo Amaretto Leather Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
Premium 1 Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
DVD playeryes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyes
115V A/C Power Outletyes
Heated Rear Seats (SPC)yes
Heated & Active Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Accessory Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Comfort Boxyes
Active Multicontour Driver Seatyes
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
SPLITVIEW (SPC)yes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Rear Side Window Sunshades (SPC)yes
Bang & Olufsen Surround Sound Systemyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Electronic Trunk Closeryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room37.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Metallic Paintyes
Laminated Acoustic Glassyes
Rear Trunklid Spoileryes
Power Tilt/Sliding Panorama Sunroofyes
Wheel Locksyes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
Rear Spoiler Kityes
Measurements
Height57.1 in.
Wheel base113.2 in.
Length192.1 in.
Width73.0 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Dolomite Brown Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Porcelain/Black, leather
  • Chestnut Brown/Black, leather
  • Grey/Black Leather Sport (SPC), leather
  • Silk Beige/Espresso Brown, leatherette
  • Black, leather
  • designo Black, premium leather
  • Silk Beige/Espresso Brown, leather
  • designo Light Brown, premium leather
  • Black , leatherette
  • Grey/Dark Grey Luxury, leather
  • Gray/Black MB-Tex Sport (SPC), leatherette
  • designo Amaretto, premium leather
  • designo Auburn Brown, premium leather
  • designo Saffron Beige, premium leather
  • designo Mystic Red, premium leather
  • designo Sand, premium leather
  • designo Platinum White, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Run flat tiresyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
245/45R17 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
