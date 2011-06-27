Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 550 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$67,750
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$67,750
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$67,750
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.8/452.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$67,750
Torque443 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower402 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$67,750
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$67,750
designo Light Brown Leather Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Redline Packageyes
Parking Assist Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
Lane Tracking Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
Premium 1 Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$67,750
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
DVD playeryes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$67,750
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$67,750
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$67,750
Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Heated & Active Ventilated Front Seatsyes
KEYLESS-GOyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$67,750
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$67,750
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room36.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$67,750
Rear head room35.5 in.
Rear leg room30.1 in.
Rear shoulder room47.8 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$67,750
Metallic Paintyes
Rear Trunklid Spoileryes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
Performance Tires (SPC)yes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$67,750
Maximum cargo capacity11.5 cu.ft.
Length185.0 in.
Curb weight4387 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.5 cu.ft.
Height55.0 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width70.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$67,750
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Dolomite Brown Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Dune Silver Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Crystal Grey/Seashell Grey Nappa, premium leather
  • Natural Beige/Black, leather
  • designo Light Brown, premium leather
  • Crystal Grey/Black, leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Red/Black, leather
  • Chestnut Brown/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Espresso Brown/Black, leather
  • Espresso Brown/Silk Beige, leather
  • Deep Sea Blue/Silk Beige, leather
  • Silk Beige/Espresso Brown, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Espresso Brown/Silk Beige Nappa, premium leather
  • Silk Beige/Espresso Brown Nappa, premium leather
  • Red/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Espresso Brown/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Deep Sea Blue/Silk Beige Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$67,750
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
255/35R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$67,750
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$67,750
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
