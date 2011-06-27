  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  4. Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 Sport 4MATIC Features & Specs

More about the 2013 E-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$60,400
See E-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$60,400
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$60,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/548.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$60,400
Torque443 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower402 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle36.2 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$60,400
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$60,400
designo Sand Leather Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Premium 2 Packageyes
Lane Tracking Packageyes
Premium 1 Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$60,400
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
video monitoryes
DVD playeryes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$60,400
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$60,400
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$60,400
Split Folding Rear Seatsyes
115V A/C Power Outletyes
Heated Rear Seats (SPC)yes
Accessory Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Comfort Boxyes
Active Multicontour Driver Seatyes
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
KEYLESS-GOyes
Bang & Olufsen Surround Sound System (SPC)yes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Rear Side Window Sunshades (SPC)yes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Wood/Leather Steering Wheel For Sportyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$60,400
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$60,400
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$60,400
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$60,400
Metallic Paintyes
Rear Trunklid Spoileryes
Power Tilt/Sliding Panorama Sunroofyes
Wheel Locksyes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
Rear Spoiler kityes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$60,400
Front track63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.9 cu.ft.
Length191.7 in.
Curb weight4145 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.27 cd.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume111 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.2 in.
Width73.0 in.
Rear track63.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$60,400
Exterior Colors
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Indium Grey Metallic
  • designo Magno Cashmere White Matte Metallic
  • Black
  • Polar White
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Cuprite Brown Metallic
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Pearl Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • designo Sand Leather, premium leather
  • Almond Beige, leather
  • Ash, leather
  • Natural Beige/Black, leather
  • Chestnut Brown (SPC), leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$60,400
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
245/40R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$60,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$60,400
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See E-Class Inventory

Related Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 Sport 4MATIC info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles