Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 Features & Specs

More about the 2013 E-Class
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)278.4/435.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque443 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower402 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Wood Trim Packageyes
designo Amaretto Two-Tone Leather Packageyes
Appearance Packageyes
Premium 2 Packageyes
Lane Tracking Packageyes
designo Amaretto Leather Packageyes
designo Classic Red Leather Packageyes
Premium 1 Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
video monitoryes
DVD playeryes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Sun sensoryes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
KEYLESS-GOyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.2 in.
Rear leg room30.1 in.
Rear shoulder room47.8 in.
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Metallic Paintyes
Rear Trunklid Spoileryes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
Performance Tires (SPC)yes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Front track60.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.5 cu.ft.
Length185.0 in.
Curb weight4048 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Height55.0 in.
EPA interior volume86 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width70.3 in.
Rear track60.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • designo Magno Cashmere White Matte Metallic
  • Black
  • Polar White
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Dolomite Brown Metallic (SPC)
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • Olivine Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • designo Amaretto, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Almond Beige, leather
  • Ash, leather
  • designo Classic Red, premium leather
  • Red/Black, leather
  • Black Sport (SPC), leather
  • Natural Beige/Black, leather
  • Almond/Black Sport (SPC), leather
  • Ash/Black Sport, leather
  • Black Sport Premium (SPC), premium leather
  • Almond/Black Sport Premium (SPC), premium leather
  • Ash/Black Sport Premium (SPC), premium leather
  • Almond/Mocha, premium leather
  • Ash/Black, premium leather
  • designo Amaretto Two-Tone, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
255/35R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
