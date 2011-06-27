Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury 4MATIC Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.9/569.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque273 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower302 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Emergency interior seatback releaseyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Luxury Wagon Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Premium 2 Packageyes
Wheel Packageyes
Lane Tracking Packageyes
Premium 1 Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
video monitoryes
DVD playeryes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
115V A/C Power Outletyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Heated Rear Seats (SPC)yes
Heated & Active Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Accessory Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Wood/Leather Steering Wheel For Luxuryyes
Active Multicontour Driver Seatyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Exterior Options
Power Tilt/Sliding Panorama Sunroofyes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Front track62.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity57.4 cu.ft.
Length192.7 in.
Curb weight4213 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Height58.9 in.
Wheel base113.2 in.
Width73.0 in.
Rear track63.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Quartz Blue Metallic
  • Cuprite Brown Metallic
  • Iridium Grey Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Pearl Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Almond/Mocha, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
  • Natural Beige/Black, leather
  • Almond/Mocha, leather
  • Ash/Dark Grey, leather
  • Ash/Dark Grey, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
245/45R17 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
