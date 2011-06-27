  1. Home
Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG Features & Specs

More about the 2011 E-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$87,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$87,600
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$87,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)274.3/422.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$87,600
Torque465 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower518 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$87,600
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$87,600
Premium 2 Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Premium 1 Packageyes
AMG Performance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$87,600
450 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
radio data systemyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$87,600
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
first aid kityes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
cruise controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$87,600
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$87,600
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
AMG Performance Steering Wheelyes
Rear Side Window Sunshadesyes
Night View Assist Plusyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$87,600
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$87,600
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$87,600
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$87,600
AMG Illuminated Door Sillsyes
19" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Forged Wheelsyes
Panorama Sunroofyes
AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$87,600
Front track64.4 in.
Length192.4 in.
Curb weight4084 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.5 in.
Height56.8 in.
Wheel base113.1 in.
Rear track62.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$87,600
Exterior Colors
  • Indium Grey Metallic
  • Quartz Blue Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Pearl Beige Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Almond/Mocha, premium leather
  • Ash/Dark Grey, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$87,600
inside mounted spare tireyes
285/35R18 101(Y) tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
18 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$87,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$87,600
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
