  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  4. Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 Features & Specs

More about the 2011 E-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$57,100
See E-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$57,100
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$57,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/485.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$57,100
Torque391 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.5 l
Horsepower382 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.2 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$57,100
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$57,100
Premium 2 Packageyes
Accessory Styling Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Sport Styling Packageyes
Premium 1 Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$57,100
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
video monitoryes
DVD playeryes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$57,100
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
first aid kityes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
cruise controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$57,100
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$57,100
Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyes
Split Folding Rear Seatsyes
Aluminum trimyes
Rear Side Window Sunshadesyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Drive Dynamic Multicontour Driver Seat w/Massageyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
PARKTRONIC w/Parking Guidanceyes
Night View Assist Plusyes
Heated Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$57,100
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$57,100
Front head room37.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$57,100
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$57,100
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
Panorama Sunroofyes
Rear Deck Spoileryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$57,100
Front track62.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4034 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.27 cd.
Length191.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance4.1 in.
Height57.9 in.
Wheel base113.2 in.
Width75.9 in.
Rear track62.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$57,100
Exterior Colors
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Quartz Blue Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Pearl Beige Metallic
  • Black
  • Diamond White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ash/Dark Grey, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Almond/Mocha, leather
  • Natural Beige, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$57,100
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
245/45R17 99H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$57,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$57,100
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
See E-Class Inventory

Related Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles