Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
$56,850
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$56,850
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$56,850
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.8/435.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$56,850
Torque258 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.9 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
$56,850
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$56,850
Premium 2 Packageyes
Distronic Plus Packageyes
Wood Trim Packageyes
Appearance Packageyes
Premium 1 Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
$56,850
8 total speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
video monitoryes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
DVD playeryes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$56,850
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
leather trim on shift knobyes
cruise controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
$56,850
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$56,850
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$56,850
Front head room38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$56,850
Rear head room36.2 in.
Rear leg room30.1 in.
Rear shoulder room47.8 in.
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$56,850
Performance Tiresyes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
Diamond White Metallic Paintyes
Rear Deck Spoileryes
Measurements
Front track60.8 in.
$56,850
Front track60.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.5 cu.ft.
Length185.0 in.
Curb weight3883 lbs.
Gross weight4927 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Height55.0 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width70.3 in.
Rear track60.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$56,850
Exterior Colors
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Quartz Blue Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • Black
  • Diamond White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ash/Black, premium leather
  • Almond/Black, premium leather
  • Almond/Black, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Ash/Dark Grey, leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Almond/Mocha, premium leather
  • Ash/Dark Grey, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Almond/Mocha, leather
  • Ash/Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$56,850
255/40R17 94Y tiresyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$56,850
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$56,850
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
