Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Features & Specs

More about the 2010 E-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,050
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$48,050
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$48,050
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.8/452.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$48,050
Torque258 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.9 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$48,050
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$48,050
Premium 2 Packageyes
Distronic Plus Packageyes
Wood/Leather Steering Wheel Packageyes
Appearance Packageyes
Premium 1 Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$48,050
8 total speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
DVD playeryes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$48,050
remote trunk releaseyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
cruise controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$48,050
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,050
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddlesyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Leather Seatsyes
Premium Leather Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$48,050
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,050
Front head room40.2 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,050
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.8 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room48.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,050
Metallic Paintyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
Diamond White Metallic Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$48,050
Front track60.5 in.
Length185.0 in.
Curb weight3683 lbs.
Gross weight4663 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance3.0 in.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Height55.0 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width70.3 in.
Rear track60.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$48,050
Exterior Colors
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Black
  • Quartz Blue Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • Arctic White
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Almond Beige, premium leather
  • Almond Beige, leather
  • Ash, premium leather
  • Ash, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$48,050
255/40R17 94H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$48,050
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$48,050
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
