Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$59,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$59,700
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$59,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/464.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$59,700
Torque391 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.5 l
Horsepower382 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$59,700
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$59,700
420 watts stereo outputyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
Multi-CD located in dashyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM in dash-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$59,700
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
cargo netyes
Four zone climate controlyes
first aid kityes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
wood trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$59,700
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$59,700
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$59,700
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$59,700
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room57.2 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$59,700
Front track62.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3885 lbs.
Gross weight5085 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.27 cd.
Length191.0 in.
Ground clearance4.1 in.
Height58.4 in.
EPA interior volume113.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.4 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track61.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$59,700
Exterior Colors
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Black
  • Indium Grey Metallic
  • Sienna Black Metallic
  • Jade Green Metallic
  • Barolo Red Metallic
  • Flint Grey Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Cognac Brown, leather
  • Black/Sahara Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$59,700
All season tiresyes
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
265/35R18 97V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$59,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$59,700
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
