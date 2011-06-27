Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$59,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$59,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$59,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/443.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$59,000
Torque391 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.5 l
Horsepower382 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$59,000
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$59,000
420 watts stereo outputyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
Multi-CD located in dashyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM in dash-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$59,000
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
Four zone climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$59,000
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$59,000
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$59,000
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$59,000
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room57.2 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$59,000
Front track62.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3885 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Length191.0 in.
Ground clearance4.1 in.
Height58.4 in.
EPA interior volume113.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.4 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track61.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$59,000
Exterior Colors
  • Flint Grey Metallic
  • Barolo Red Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Granite Grey Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Jade Green Metallic
  • designo Mocha Black Metallic
  • designo Graphite Metallic
  • Black
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Platinum Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ash, leather
  • Cashmere, leather
  • designo Pastel Yellow, premium leather
  • designo Corteccia, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Sahara Beige, leather
  • Black/Cognac Brown, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$59,000
All season tiresyes
245/45R 95 tiresyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$59,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$59,000
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
