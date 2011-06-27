Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews

Ken , 06/15/2016 E320 BLUETEC 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)

This diesel engine marvel is everything others have said about it: quiet, clean, LOTS of torque, and great gas mileage! Driving the car home from Texas I drove from Amarillo, TX to Holbrook, AZ on less than a tank of gas. I then drove from Snowflake, AZ to Salt Lake at 75-80 mph via Flagstaff (625 miles) with fuel left over for a few days of driving around town. Climbing mountain grades and passing other cars was effortless. The ride and handling were amazing. This is my first Mercedes and first diesel powered sedan. Given my experiences so far, I'm not going back to a gas powered car. It has the navigation system, which is nice, but easily outdone by my iPhone. It also has the Harmon Kardon audio system which is great. While it's almost 10 years old now, you wouldn't know it by how it handles. Later (Jan 2017): I've had the car for 8 months now. In that time it's had a few rather expensive repairs. I've had to have the o-rings in the oil-cooler replaced, the turbocharger has been replaced and there was an issue with the valve-body controller of the transmission. None of these have been cheap. I was fortunate I could swap out the turbocharger when I had the engine torn apart to replace the o-rings. I winced at paying $2000 to replace a $10 o-ring. But that said. I still consider myself money ahead on the vehicle. In real world driving I've gotten as much as 40mpg on one leg of a trip and average about 30-31 mpg between commuting to work and driving around town. The body and interior are so nice, people are surprised to learn it's a 2007. Would I buy this car again? Probably. Will I drive anything other than a Mercedes? No way! When I ride in other cars, I can tell the difference, both in noise levels and ride quality. It's superior to any Japanese or American-made vehicle. Later (June 2018): It's been two years now that I've had the car. I've put more than 30,000 miles on it. In that time, besides tires and brakes, I've replaced the navigation DVD and the engine motor mounts. The car is still a dream to drive. It looks as nice inside and feels as solid on the road as the day I bought it... better even. Mercedes are expensive to maintain there's no denying, but for me the quality of the ride is worth it. I still have it serviced according the the prescribed maintenance schedule. It helps having an excellent Mercedes dealer near by. I don't know what other owner's experiences are with their dealers, but mine, Mercedes of Draper is amazing! Free rotations. Free carwashes. Free emission inspections. The list goes on. And all because I have them perform the scheduled maintenance. I plan on keeping the car for as long as I can. I have no regrets buying it.