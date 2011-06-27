Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews
27 minimimum MPG around town
I just bought this car and previously had a 2000 Volvo S-80 T6. This car is an outstanding road car and the low torque diesel provides excellent passing on the highway. It is as quick as my Volvo S-80 T6 and as smooth on the highway but with much better gas mileage and, I hope, a better built and longer lasting engine. One problem that has already surfaced that I hope Mercedes Benz is quickly working to correct is a shifting problem when starting out - the gears shift back and forth between first and second in a jerking motion. The problem duplicates when using the manual or automatic mode even when I try to start out in second gear. MB is aware of the problem and are investigating.
Second CDI and loving it
I traded a 2005 E320CDI for this 2007 BLUETEC. While my 2005 was a very good car, the handling of this BLUTEC is much improved, particularly the steering. The outside mirrors also are improved. I also have a transmision problem, it shifts jerky on take off, in first and second gear. Had it at the dealer several times for this problem. The dealer did confirm to me that Mercedes is aware of this rough shifting and is working on a solution. I was told it has something to do with the tourque curve of the diesel engine. I was given a Mercedes code number and was told the fix would happen after January first. I am sure Mercedes will get a handle on it very soon.
An amazing ride, an amazing vehicle!
This diesel engine marvel is everything others have said about it: quiet, clean, LOTS of torque, and great gas mileage! Driving the car home from Texas I drove from Amarillo, TX to Holbrook, AZ on less than a tank of gas. I then drove from Snowflake, AZ to Salt Lake at 75-80 mph via Flagstaff (625 miles) with fuel left over for a few days of driving around town. Climbing mountain grades and passing other cars was effortless. The ride and handling were amazing. This is my first Mercedes and first diesel powered sedan. Given my experiences so far, I'm not going back to a gas powered car. It has the navigation system, which is nice, but easily outdone by my iPhone. It also has the Harmon Kardon audio system which is great. While it's almost 10 years old now, you wouldn't know it by how it handles. Later (Jan 2017): I've had the car for 8 months now. In that time it's had a few rather expensive repairs. I've had to have the o-rings in the oil-cooler replaced, the turbocharger has been replaced and there was an issue with the valve-body controller of the transmission. None of these have been cheap. I was fortunate I could swap out the turbocharger when I had the engine torn apart to replace the o-rings. I winced at paying $2000 to replace a $10 o-ring. But that said. I still consider myself money ahead on the vehicle. In real world driving I've gotten as much as 40mpg on one leg of a trip and average about 30-31 mpg between commuting to work and driving around town. The body and interior are so nice, people are surprised to learn it's a 2007. Would I buy this car again? Probably. Will I drive anything other than a Mercedes? No way! When I ride in other cars, I can tell the difference, both in noise levels and ride quality. It's superior to any Japanese or American-made vehicle. Later (June 2018): It's been two years now that I've had the car. I've put more than 30,000 miles on it. In that time, besides tires and brakes, I've replaced the navigation DVD and the engine motor mounts. The car is still a dream to drive. It looks as nice inside and feels as solid on the road as the day I bought it... better even. Mercedes are expensive to maintain there's no denying, but for me the quality of the ride is worth it. I still have it serviced according the the prescribed maintenance schedule. It helps having an excellent Mercedes dealer near by. I don't know what other owner's experiences are with their dealers, but mine, Mercedes of Draper is amazing! Free rotations. Free carwashes. Free emission inspections. The list goes on. And all because I have them perform the scheduled maintenance. I plan on keeping the car for as long as I can. I have no regrets buying it.
This should not happen to Mercedes
2007 E320 Bluetec V6 Diesel, Nothing major but bunch of small stuff that disables car for days. Cracked inter-cooler hoses, failed Mass Air Flow sensors, Failed EGR valve, Clogged DPF filter, scary one was when fuel filter clamp failed, sprayed fuel on hot turbocharger and ignited, my lucky day I was standing in traffic so I was able to see cloud of the smoke coming under the hood and can of soda put the fire out (I should let it burn). All this under 74K miles. This is my 8th Mercedes and seams that newer the car more problems with it.
38MPG highway
I've owned some very nice vehicles (Porsche, BMW, etc) but this is without a doubt the finest sedan I have ever owned or even ridden in. Smooth, quiet, comfortable with excellent handling and almost shocking acceleration. Unlike most cars (especially hybrids), the EPA rating is accurate. Took it on a long trip recently and got 38MPG with the cruise set at 75. I see no reason at all to even consider an E350. Ultra low sulphur diesel is still a bit hard to find but getting better every week. What's in the tanks at most gas stations is usually ULSD but most stations haven't been certified yet. Luckily, I only have to look for fuel about once or twice a month.
