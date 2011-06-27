  1. Home
Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$82,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)274.3/422.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque516 lb-ft @ 2650 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower469 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Four zone climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room57.2 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity24.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4410 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Length190.9 in.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height58.3 in.
EPA interior volume120.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.4 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track61.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Blue Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Flint Grey Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Granite Grey Metallic
  • Everest Green Metallic
  • Alabaster White
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Opal Metallic
  • Barolo Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal/Dark Blue, premium leather
  • Charcoal/Merlot Red, premium leather
  • Charcoal/Charcoal, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
polished alloy wheelsyes
265/35R Y tiresyes
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
