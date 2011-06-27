  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  4. Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG Features & Specs

More about the 2004 E-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$78,550
See E-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$78,550
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$78,550
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)267.8/391.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.6 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$78,550
Torque516 lb-ft @ 2650 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower469 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$78,550
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$78,550
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$78,550
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Four zone climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$78,550
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$78,550
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$78,550
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$78,550
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$78,550
Front track61.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.9 cu.ft.
Length189.7 in.
Curb weight4087 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.27 cd.
Height57.2 in.
EPA interior volume113.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.4 in.
Width71.3 in.
Rear track61.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$78,550
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue
  • Jade Black Metallic
  • Black Opal Metallic
  • Alabaster White
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Platinum Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • Desert Silver Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Granite Grey Metallic
  • Tectite Grey Metallic
  • Everest Green Metallic
  • designo Mocha Black Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • designo Graphite Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal/Dark Blue
  • Charcoal/Merlot Red
  • Charcoal/Charcoal
  • designo Graphite Nappa
  • designo Sand Nappa
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$78,550
265/35R Y tiresyes
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$78,550
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$78,550
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
See E-Class Inventory

Related Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles