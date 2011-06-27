Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4MATIC Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque232 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower221 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.2 ft.
Valves18
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room37.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Front track60.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity82.6 cu.ft.
Length190 in.
Curb weight4043 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd.
Height59.3 in.
Wheel base111.5 in.
Width70.8 in.
Rear track60.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Obsidian Black
  • Midnight Blue
  • Royal Indigo Metallic
  • Wedgewood Blue Metallic
  • Tectite Gray
  • Alabaster White
  • Everest Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Opal Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Bordeaux Red
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Desert Silver Metallic
  • Dark Turquiose Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Brown
  • Java
  • Oyster
  • Ash
  • Blue
  • Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
16 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
215/55R H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
