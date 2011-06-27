Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E430 4MATIC Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$56,050
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drivetrain
$56,050
|full time 4WD
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$56,050
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|337.6/443.1 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$56,050
|Torque
|295 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.3 l
|Horsepower
|275 hp @ 5750 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.1 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$56,050
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$56,050
|8 total speakers
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$56,050
|remote trunk release
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|wood trim on center console
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|wood trim on doors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|wood trim on dash
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$56,050
|Power mirrors
|yes
|Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$56,050
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$56,050
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Front head room
|37.6 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.3 in.
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.9 in.
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$56,050
|Rear head room
|37.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.1 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$56,050
|Length
|189.4 in.
|Curb weight
|3810 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5027 lbs.
|Height
|56.7 in.
|Wheel base
|111.5 in.
|Width
|70.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$56,050
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$56,050
|Alloy spare wheel
|yes
|235/45R W tires
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$56,050
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$56,050
|Free Maintenance
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
