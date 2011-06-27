  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  4. Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E430 4MATIC Features & Specs

More about the 2001 E-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$56,050
See E-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$56,050
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$56,050
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/443.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$56,050
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$56,050
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$56,050
8 total speakersyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$56,050
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$56,050
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$56,050
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$56,050
10 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room37.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$56,050
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$56,050
Length189.4 in.
Curb weight3810 lbs.
Gross weight5027 lbs.
Height56.7 in.
Wheel base111.5 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$56,050
Exterior Colors
  • Tectite Gray
  • Royal Indigo
  • Bordeaux Red
  • Obsidian Black
  • Black Opal
  • Black
  • Aspen Green
  • Midnight Blue
  • Glacier White
  • Desert Silver
  • Dark Turquoise
  • Brilliant Silver
Interior Colors
  • Oyster
  • Blue
  • Ash
  • Java
  • Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$56,050
Alloy spare wheelyes
235/45R W tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$56,050
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$56,050
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
See E-Class Inventory

Related Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E430 4MATIC info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles