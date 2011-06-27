Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4MATIC Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$51,500
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$51,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$51,500
Torque232 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower221 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves18
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$51,500
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$51,500
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$51,500
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$51,500
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$51,500
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,500
10 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room38.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
leather/clothyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,500
Rear head room37 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$51,500
Length190.4 in.
Curb weight3991 lbs.
Gross weight5204 lbs.
Height59.3 in.
Wheel base111.5 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$51,500
Exterior Colors
  • Tectite Gray
  • Royal Indigo
  • Bordeaux Red
  • Obsidian Black
  • Black Opal
  • Black
  • Aspen Green
  • Midnight Blue
  • Glacier White
  • Desert Silver
  • Dark Turquoise
  • Brilliant Silver
Interior Colors
  • Oyster
  • Blue
  • Ash
  • Java
  • Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$51,500
Alloy spare wheelyes
215/55R H tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$51,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$51,500
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
