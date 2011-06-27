Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

E55 rocks Eric Oday , 03/03/2017 E55 AMG Rwd 4dr Sedan (5.4L 8cyl 5A) 3 of 4 people found this review helpful The perfect Q-ship. Hunt down pony cars or travel in style. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

MB BURNER Whisper , 09/08/2003 Accelerates strong through three numbers, tight cornering with no sway, fantastic braking and abosolutely a blast to drive. There is nothing on the road that drives as nice. Strap your kids in the back and have them wave to the porsche as you pass him on the highway.

Amazing Car! upscaleconsumer , 09/04/2003 This car is wonderful. I've driven the M5 and while it is probably more similar than different, I really prefer the E55. It feels much lighter in the handling department and the power, while probably close to the same feels much stronger with the E55.

Very Strong! Rugby7 , 11/04/2003 Mercedes Benz has struck a terrific balance between a comfort and sport. When cruising on the highway it is smooth and very responsive. When moving through the twisties, it corners with remarkable aplomb, offering little or no dive or roll. Great drivers' car!