  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  4. Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  5. Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 E-Class
5(85%)4(15%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
13 reviews
Write a review
See all E-Classes for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,145 - $4,723
Used E-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

E55 rocks

Eric Oday, 03/03/2017
E55 AMG Rwd 4dr Sedan (5.4L 8cyl 5A)
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

The perfect Q-ship. Hunt down pony cars or travel in style.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

MB BURNER

Whisper, 09/08/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Accelerates strong through three numbers, tight cornering with no sway, fantastic braking and abosolutely a blast to drive. There is nothing on the road that drives as nice. Strap your kids in the back and have them wave to the porsche as you pass him on the highway.

Report Abuse

Amazing Car!

upscaleconsumer, 09/04/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car is wonderful. I've driven the M5 and while it is probably more similar than different, I really prefer the E55. It feels much lighter in the handling department and the power, while probably close to the same feels much stronger with the E55.

Report Abuse

Very Strong!

Rugby7, 11/04/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Mercedes Benz has struck a terrific balance between a comfort and sport. When cruising on the highway it is smooth and very responsive. When moving through the twisties, it corners with remarkable aplomb, offering little or no dive or roll. Great drivers' car!

Report Abuse

Fun & easy to drive but has its flaws

EyeDoc, 05/31/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Wonderful 5.5L motor that'll fun forever. Problem with this car is build quality and electronic failures. Also watch out for rust. MB USA will not acknowledge serious rust issues their cars even though hundreds of thousands of well maintained MB cars are rusting. Easy to drive, if you don't step on the gas it drives just like a regular E-class. Great commuter. Much more comfortable than BMW M5. Depreciation very poor, same year M5 costs $10-12k more.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all E-Classes for sale

Related Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG® info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles