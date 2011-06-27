Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG® Consumer Reviews
E55 rocks
The perfect Q-ship. Hunt down pony cars or travel in style.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
MB BURNER
Accelerates strong through three numbers, tight cornering with no sway, fantastic braking and abosolutely a blast to drive. There is nothing on the road that drives as nice. Strap your kids in the back and have them wave to the porsche as you pass him on the highway.
Amazing Car!
This car is wonderful. I've driven the M5 and while it is probably more similar than different, I really prefer the E55. It feels much lighter in the handling department and the power, while probably close to the same feels much stronger with the E55.
Very Strong!
Mercedes Benz has struck a terrific balance between a comfort and sport. When cruising on the highway it is smooth and very responsive. When moving through the twisties, it corners with remarkable aplomb, offering little or no dive or roll. Great drivers' car!
Fun & easy to drive but has its flaws
Wonderful 5.5L motor that'll fun forever. Problem with this car is build quality and electronic failures. Also watch out for rust. MB USA will not acknowledge serious rust issues their cars even though hundreds of thousands of well maintained MB cars are rusting. Easy to drive, if you don't step on the gas it drives just like a regular E-class. Great commuter. Much more comfortable than BMW M5. Depreciation very poor, same year M5 costs $10-12k more.
