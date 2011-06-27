  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  4. Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4MATIC Features & Specs

More about the 2000 E-Class
Overview
See E-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque232 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower221 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsStandard
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity69 cu.ft.
Length190.4 in.
Curb weight3955 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.2 cu.ft.
Height56.7 in.
Wheel base111.5 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Desert Silver
  • Glacier White
  • Aspen Green
  • Tectite Gray
  • Designo Espresso
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Midnight Blue
  • Dark Turquoise
  • Black Opal
  • Black
  • designo Silver Metallic
  • Royal Indigo
  • Aquamarine
  • Obsidian Black
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
  • Ash
  • Java
  • Oyster
See E-Class Inventory

Related Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4MATIC info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles