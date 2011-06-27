Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E430 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/464.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsStandard
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
Measurements
Length189.4 in.
Curb weight3702 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Height56.7 in.
Wheel base111.5 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aspen Green
  • Brilliant Silver
  • designo Silver Metallic
  • Aquamarine
  • Black
  • Black Opal
  • Dark Turquoise
  • Obsidian Black
  • Designo Espresso
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Desert Silver
  • Midnight Blue
  • Tectite Gray
  • Royal Indigo
Interior Colors
  • Java
  • Charcoal
  • Light Brown
  • Dark Green
  • Oyster
  • Ash
