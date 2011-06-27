Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)379.8/527.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque232 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower221 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity69 cu.ft.
Length190.4 in.
Curb weight3757 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.2 cu.ft.
Height59.3 in.
Wheel base111.5 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aspen Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Black
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Dark Turquoise Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Parchment
  • Black
  • Parchment
  • Black
  • Gray
