Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4MATIC Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque232 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower221 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
Measurements
Length189.4 in.
Curb weight3658 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Height56.7 in.
Wheel base111.5 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Obsidian Black
  • Glacier White
  • Ruby Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Black Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Royal Indigo Metallic
  • Alexandritgruen Metallic
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cypress Green Metallic
Research Similar Vehicles