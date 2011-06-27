Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG20nono
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpgnono
Range in miles (cty/hwy)379.8/506.4 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG20nono
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque232 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm232 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm232 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l3.2 l3.2 l
Horsepower221 hp @ 5500 rpm221 hp @ 5500 rpm221 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.37.1 ft.37.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.54.9 in.54.9 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.56.3 in.56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.37.2 in.37.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.55.9 in.55.9 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.36.1 in.36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.57.1 in.57.1 in.
Measurements
Length189.4 in.189.4 in.190.4 in.
Curb weight3460 lbs.3658 lbs.3868 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.15.3 cu.ft.21.2 cu.ft.
Height56.7 in.56.7 in.59.3 in.
Wheel base111.5 in.111.5 in.111.5 in.
Width70.8 in.70.8 in.70.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacitynono69 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ruby Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Alexandritgruen Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cypress Green Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Royal Indigo Metallic
  • Obsidian Black
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Black Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Obsidian Black
  • Glacier White
  • Ruby Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Black Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Royal Indigo Metallic
  • Alexandritgruen Metallic
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cypress Green Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Glacier White
  • Black
  • Cypress Green Metallic
  • Black Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Indigo Metallic
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Ruby Metallic
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black
  • Alexandritgruen Metallic
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
