Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E420 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/485.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
Measurements
Length189.4 in.
Curb weight3748 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Height56.7 in.
Wheel base111.5 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Royal Indigo Metallic
  • Black Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Imperial Red
  • Midnight Blue
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Alexandritgruen Metallic
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Calypso Green Metallic
  • Cypress Green Metallic
  • Yellowstone
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Ruby Metallic
