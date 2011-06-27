Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E300D Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG26
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)485.3/633.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower134 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Base engine typeDiesel
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
Measurements
Length189.4 in.
Curb weight3538 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Height56.7 in.
Wheel base111.5 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Imperial Red
  • Polar White
  • Royal Indigo Metallic
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Calypso Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Cypress Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Yellowstone
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Alexandritgruen Metallic
  • Ruby Metallic
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
