Estimated values
1997 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E300D 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,466
|$2,164
|$2,549
|Clean
|$1,306
|$1,932
|$2,276
|Average
|$984
|$1,469
|$1,731
|Rough
|$663
|$1,006
|$1,186
Estimated values
1997 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E420 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,825
|$2,608
|$3,041
|Clean
|$1,625
|$2,329
|$2,716
|Average
|$1,226
|$1,771
|$2,065
|Rough
|$826
|$1,213
|$1,415
Estimated values
1997 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,431
|$2,112
|$2,488
|Clean
|$1,274
|$1,886
|$2,222
|Average
|$961
|$1,434
|$1,690
|Rough
|$647
|$982
|$1,158