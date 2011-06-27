  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  4. Used 1996 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 Features & Specs

More about the 1996 E-Class
Overview
See E-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)358.7/506.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque229 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower217 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
Measurements
Length189.4 in.
Curb weight3605 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.7 cu.ft.
Height56.2 in.
Wheel base111.5 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Polar White
  • Cypress Green Metallic
  • Royal Indigo Metallic
  • Imperial Red
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Metallic
See E-Class Inventory

Related Used 1996 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles