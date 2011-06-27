Used 1996 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

Easy to repair.. and you better be good at it. spammeplez , 01/28/2013 27 of 28 people found this review helpful Trans went out at 150000 miles. Electrical problems and an emission gremlin that has never gone away. At 200000+ miles. Oil seep that I've just lived with for 6+ years of ownership. Annoying but easy to deal with. Squeaky belt but since none of the components running off the belt has ever been replaced.. guess its not that big of a deal. Fuel pump went out but easy to repair plus it was the original. Again not a big deal.. Lots of little things but parts are easy to find, just as cheap/expensive as any car. But easier to repair than any Japanese car I've ever owned. Just need to figure out the little tricks the engineers designed to make repairs easy. This car will go 300K miles. Report Abuse

My first MB and most likely the last! Zenboy , 04/22/2006 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This car was my first MB and due to the problems and quality most likely my last. At 100K the engine (in-line 6) began leaking oil at the head. I have also had electrical problems with the dash and rear tail-lights. I could live with these issues but the other day while driving down the road my front left spring fell out! The spring pearch had rusted off. If I was going faster someone could have been killed as my spring went bouncing down the road!

Very reliable! 24.5MPG @ 245K Miles Chriss , 01/30/2010 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I've had no mayor problems with the car, the biggest job was a transmission service @ 177,000 miles. The car has around 245,000 miles and it runs like new. It smogs fine and it does about 24 MPG. I dive it every day and about once a month i drive to LA from northern californa (about 300 miles) and it feels great. It has some minor issues like a stereo volume knob that is worn due to normal use and like any W210 the original head gasket leaks around the front of the engine (cyl 1) which didn't cause any problems other than the leak itself which if you had warranty it's fine if not its around 150usd for the gasket set.

The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly Beachlivin' , 02/10/2004 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is a great car to cruise the highway and indeed, a pleasure in L.A. traffic. It's very comfortable, turns heads, and will hold it's own in an accident. The V6 & 4-speed are srong and reliable, with no major issues at 160,000 miles. However, the electrical problems are a nightmare. A dashboard light comes on every 3-4,000 miles. Notorious problems include faulty EGR valves, sensors, rattles, and a stereo amplifier that will eventually die. The only ugly thing about this car was the cost to maintain it. 10 months = $3,000, without a major repair.