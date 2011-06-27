  1. Home
Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E300D Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)547.4/690.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower134 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Base engine typeDiesel
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room53.0 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Measurements
Length187.2 in.
Curb weight3485 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.6 cu.ft.
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Width68.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Imperial Red
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Teal Blue Metallic
