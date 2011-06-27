Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

jeffrey_atl , 10/20/2005

5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Classic Mercedes design with all the comforts and features AND a CONVERTIBLE no less, but a convertible sport car that you can actually fit your life into such as family or groceries without all the inconveniences of most convertibles with only 2 seats, no back seat and basically no trunk. I have had the Mercedes SL's and much prefer my E320 Cabriolet.