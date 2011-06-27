  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  4. Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  5. Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 E-Class
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all E-Classes for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,120 - $2,405
Used E-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

E320 Convertible

jeffrey_atl, 10/20/2005
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Classic Mercedes design with all the comforts and features AND a CONVERTIBLE no less, but a convertible sport car that you can actually fit your life into such as family or groceries without all the inconveniences of most convertibles with only 2 seats, no back seat and basically no trunk. I have had the Mercedes SL's and much prefer my E320 Cabriolet.

Report Abuse

Fun to drive

max's gpa, 03/04/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have owned this car since it was new and it is fun to drive. It still attracts attention from discerning enthusiasts.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all E-Classes for sale

Related Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles