Mercedes-Benz Diesels for Sale Near Me
$43,804Est. Loan: $772/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 50 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This 2020 Arctic White Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Cargo 144 WB RWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits:Backup Camera, Push Button Start, 3D Cargo Van, 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Crew with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: W1W4EBHY2LT022579
Stock: 13021M
Listed since: 06-30-2020
$52,572Est. Loan: $926/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 50 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This 2020 Arctic White Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Cargo 144 WB RWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits:Backup Camera, Push Button Start, 3D Cargo Van, 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel, 2 Additional Master Keys, Acoustic Package, Active Brake Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, ATTENTION ASSIST, Blind Spot Assist, Comfort Overhead Control Panel, Comfort Package, Comfort Plus Package, Driver Comfort Head Restraint, Driver Convenience Package, Driver Seat Base 12V Power Outlet, Driver Seat Lumbar Support, Electrically Adjustable Co-Driver Seat, Electrically Adjustable Driver Seat, Electrically Folding Exterior Mirrors, Front Passenger Lumbar Support, Heated & Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrors, Heated Driver's Seat, Heated Front Passenger Seat, High Roof, Multifunction Steering Wheel, Passenger Comfort Head Restraint, Premium Package, Radio: MBUX Multimedia System w/7 Touchscreen, Storage Compartment Hinged Lid, Wet Wiper System.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Crew with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: W1W4EBHYXLT020823
Stock: 13015M
Listed since: 06-26-2020
$58,075Est. Loan: $1,023/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 50 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This 2020 Arctic White Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 Crew 170 in. WB RWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: Recent Arrival!3D Cargo Van, 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel, 2 Additional Master Keys, 2 Stage Opening Sliding Door, Active Brake Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Attention Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Crew Van Comfort Package, Cruise Control, Driver Convenience Package, Driver Seat Base 12V Power Outlet, Electric Closing Assist, Right-Side Sliding Door, Electrically Folding Exterior Mirrors, Heated & Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrors, Hinged Lid For Storage Compartment, Multifunction Steering Wheel, Premium Package, Radio: MBUX Multimedia System w/7 Touchscreen, Rear View Camera w/Head Unit Display, Three-Seater First-Row Comfort Bench Seat, Wet Wiper System.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170" WB Crew with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: W1W5ECHY7LT030350
Stock: 13085M
Listed since: 08-27-2020
$50,229Est. Loan: $872/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 50 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This 2020 Arctic White Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Cargo 170 WB RWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits:Push Button Start, 3D Cargo Van, 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel, Comfort Driver's Seat, Comfort Overhead Control Panel, Comfort Package, Comfort Package w/Seat Addition, Comfort Passenger's Seat, Driver Comfort Head Restraint, Driver Seat Lumbar Support, Front Passenger Lumbar Support, Passenger Comfort Head Restraint.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Crew with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: W1W4ECHY8LP206259
Stock: 13067M
Listed since: 08-07-2020
$50,144Est. Loan: $842/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 50 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This 2020 Arctic White Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Cargo 170 WB RWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: Recent Arrival!Backup Camera, Push Button Start, 3D Cargo Van, 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel, 2 Additional Master Keys, ATTENTION ASSIST, Blind Spot Assist, Comfort Driver's Seat, Comfort Overhead Control Panel, Comfort Package, Comfort Package w/Seat Addition, Comfort Passenger's Seat, Driver Comfort Head Restraint, Driver Convenience Package, Driver Seat Base 12V Power Outlet, Driver Seat Lumbar Support, Electrically Folding Exterior Mirrors, Front Passenger Lumbar Support, Heated & Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrors, Multifunction Steering Wheel, Passenger Comfort Head Restraint, Storage Compartment Hinged Lid.Awards:* ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Back-up camera, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: W1Y4ECHY8LT030294
Stock: 13078M
Listed since: 08-21-2020
$48,874Est. Loan: $861/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 50 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This 2020 Arctic White Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Cargo 144 WB RWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits:Backup Camera, 3D Cargo Van, 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel, 2 Additional Master Keys, ATTENTION ASSIST, Blind Spot Assist, Comfort Driver's Seat, Comfort Overhead Control Panel, Comfort Package, Comfort Package w/Seat Addition, Comfort Passenger's Seat, Driver Comfort Head Restraint, Driver Convenience Package, Driver Seat Base 12V Power Outlet, Driver Seat Lumbar Support, Electrically Folding Exterior Mirrors, Front Passenger Lumbar Support, Heated & Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrors, Multifunction Steering Wheel, Passenger Comfort Head Restraint, Storage Compartment Hinged Lid.Awards:* ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Back-up camera, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: W1Y4EBHYXLT027911
Stock: 13049M
Listed since: 07-22-2020
$53,988Est. Loan: $908/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 50 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This 2020 Jet Black Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Cargo 170 WB RWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits:Backup Camera, Push Button Start, 3D Extended Cargo Van, 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel, 2 Additional Master Keys, ATTENTION ASSIST, Blind Spot Assist, Chrome Grille Package, Chrome Plated Radiator Grille, Comfort Driver's Seat, Comfort Overhead Control Panel, Comfort Package, Comfort Package w/Seat Addition, Comfort Passenger's Seat, Driver Comfort Head Restraint, Driver Convenience Package, Driver Seat Base 12V Power Outlet, Driver Seat Lumbar Support, Electrically Folding Exterior Mirrors, Front Passenger Lumbar Support, Heated & Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrors, Multifunction Steering Wheel, Passenger Comfort Head Restraint, Storage Compartment Hinged Lid, Vehicle Color Radiator Grille Frame.Awards:* ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Back-up camera, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: W1Y4EDHY1LP210098
Stock: 13070M
Listed since: 08-14-2020
$52,259Est. Loan: $921/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 50 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This 2020 Tenorite Gray Metallic Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Cargo 144 WB RWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits:Backup Camera, Push Button Start, 3D Cargo Van, 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel, 2 Additional Master Keys, Acoustic Package, Active Brake Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, ATTENTION ASSIST, Blind Spot Assist, Cargo Partition w/1 Window, Comfort Driver's Seat, Comfort Overhead Control Panel, Comfort Package, Comfort Package w/Seat Addition, Comfort Passenger's Seat, Driver Comfort Head Restraint, Driver Convenience Package, Driver Seat Base 12V Power Outlet, Driver Seat Lumbar Support, Electrically Folding Exterior Mirrors, Front Passenger Lumbar Support, Heated & Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrors, High Roof, Multifunction Steering Wheel, Passenger Comfort Head Restraint, Premium Package, Radio: MBUX Multimedia System w/7 Touchscreen, Storage Compartment Hinged Lid, Wet Wiper System.Awards:* ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Back-up camera, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: W1Y4EBHY6LT026528
Stock: 13019M
Listed since: 06-30-2020
$46,548Est. Loan: $820/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 50 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This 2020 Arctic White Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Cargo 144 WB RWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits:Navigation, Backup Camera, Push Button Start, 3D Cargo Van, 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel, 2 Additional Master Keys, Acoustic Package, Active Brake Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, ATTENTION ASSIST, Blind Spot Assist, Driver Convenience Package, Driver Seat Base 12V Power Outlet, Electrically Folding Exterior Mirrors, Heated & Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrors, Multifunction Steering Wheel, Parametric Special Module (PSM), Premium Package, Radio: MBUX Multimedia System w/7 Touchscreen, Rain Sensor, Storage Compartment Hinged Lid, Wet Wiper System, Wood Floor w/6 D-Rings.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Crew with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: W1W4EBHY1LP210048
Stock: 12985M
Listed since: 06-08-2020
$53,321Est. Loan: $939/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 50 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This 2020 Arctic White Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 Cargo 170 WB RWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: Recent Arrival!3D Cargo Van, 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel, 12 V Power Outlet Driver Seat Base, 2 Additional Master Keys, Attention Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Comfort Driver's Seat, Comfort Head Restraint, Driver, Comfort Head Restraint, Passenger, Comfort Overhead Control Panel, Comfort Package, Comfort Package w/Seat Addition, Comfort Passenger's Seat, Driver Convenience Package, Driver Seat Lumbar Support, Electrically Folding Exterior Mirrors, Heated & Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrors, Hinged Lid For Storage Compartment, Multifunction Steering Wheel, Passenger Seat Lumbar Support.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170" WB Crew with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: W1W5ECHY9LT024338
Stock: 13083M
Listed since: 08-27-2020
$47,536Est. Loan: $838/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 50 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This 2020 Arctic White Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Cargo 144 WB RWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits:Backup Camera, Push Button Start, 3D Cargo Van, 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel, Comfort Driver's Seat, Comfort Overhead Control Panel, Comfort Package, Comfort Package w/Seat Addition, Comfort Passenger's Seat, Driver Comfort Head Restraint, Driver Seat Lumbar Support, Front Passenger Lumbar Support, Passenger Comfort Head Restraint.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Crew with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: W1W4EBHY0LT020832
Stock: 13061M
Listed since: 08-06-2020
$43,804Est. Loan: $772/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 50 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This 2020 Arctic White Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Cargo 144 WB RWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits:Backup Camera, Push Button Start, 3D Cargo Van, 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel, Emergency communication system, Heated & Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrors, Multifunction Steering Wheel.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Crew with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: W1W4EBHY9LT020652
Stock: 12974M
Listed since: 05-29-2020
$52,264Est. Loan: $922/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 50 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This 2020 Steel Blue Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Cargo 144 WB RWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits:Backup Camera, Push Button Start, 3D Cargo Van, 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel, 2 Additional Master Keys, Acoustic Package, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, ATTENTION ASSIST, Blind Spot Assist, Cargo Partition w/1 Window, Driver Convenience Package, Driver Seat Base 12V Power Outlet, Electrically Folding Exterior Mirrors, Free Map Data Updates for 3 Years, Heated & Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrors, High Roof, Instrument Cluster w/Color Display, Intelligent Navigation, Leather Steering Wheel, Multifunction Steering Wheel, Navigation, Parking Package w/360 Degree Camera, Premium Plus Package, Radio: MBUX Multimedia System w/10.25 Touchscreen, Storage Compartment Hinged Lid, Traffic Sign Assist, Tray for Smartphones w/Wireless Charging.Awards:* ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Cargo with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Back-up camera, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: W1Y4EBHY1LT026680
Stock: 13020M
Listed since: 06-30-2020
$61,058Est. Loan: $1,088/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 50 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This 2020 Jet Black Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Cargo 144 WB AWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits:Navigation, Backup Camera, Push Button Start, Heated Front Seats, Memory Seat, 3D Cargo Van, 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel, 2 Additional Master Keys, 6.5J x 16 Steel Wheels, Active Brake Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, ATTENTION ASSIST, Blind Spot Assist, Chrome Grille Package, Chrome Plated Radiator Grille, Comfort Overhead Control Panel, Comfort Package, Comfort Plus Package, Driver Comfort Head Restraint, Driver Convenience Package, Driver Seat Base 12V Power Outlet, Driver Seat Lumbar Support, Electrically Adjustable Co-Driver Seat, Electrically Adjustable Driver Seat, Electrically Folding Exterior Mirrors, Emergency communication system, Free Map Data Updates for 3 Years, Front Passenger Lumbar Support, Heated & Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrors, Heated Driver's Seat, Heated Front Passenger Seat, Instrument Cluster w/Color Display, Intelligent Navigation, Leather Steering Wheel, Multifunction Steering Wheel, Navigation, Passenger Comfort Head Restraint, Premium Package w/Premium Plus Package, Premium Plus Package, Radio: MBUX Multimedia System w/10.25 Touchscreen, Rain Sensor, Storage Compartment Hinged Lid, Traffic Sign Assist, Tray for Smartphones w/Wireless Charging, Vehicle Color Radiator Grille Frame, Wet Wiper System, Wood Floor w/6 D-Rings.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Crew with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: W1W4EBVY7LT021447
Stock: 12979M
Listed since: 06-04-2020
$53,321Est. Loan: $939/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 50 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This 2020 Arctic White Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 Cargo 170 WB RWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: Recent Arrival!3D Cargo Van, 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel, 12 V Power Outlet Driver Seat Base, 2 Additional Master Keys, Attention Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Comfort Driver's Seat, Comfort Head Restraint, Driver, Comfort Head Restraint, Passenger, Comfort Overhead Control Panel, Comfort Package, Comfort Package w/Seat Addition, Comfort Passenger's Seat, Driver Convenience Package, Driver Seat Lumbar Support, Electrically Folding Exterior Mirrors, Heated & Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrors, Hinged Lid For Storage Compartment, Multifunction Steering Wheel, Passenger Seat Lumbar Support.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170" WB Crew with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: W1W5ECHY5LT024420
Stock: 13084M
Listed since: 08-27-2020
$56,859Est. Loan: $940/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 50 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This 2019 Artic White Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Cargo 144 WB AWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits:Navigation, Backup Camera, Push Button Start, Heated Front Seats, Memory Seat, 3D Cargo Van, 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel, 4x4 Package, Chrome Grille Package, Chrome Plated Radiator Grille, Comfort Plus Package, Driver & Passenger Door-Mounted Assist Handles, Electrically Adjustable Co-Driver Seat, Electrically Adjustable Driver Seat, Exterior Lighting Package, Fog Lamps w/Cornering Light Function, Heated Driver Seat,
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Crew with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4FF0CD1KT016514
Stock: 13057M
Listed since: 08-04-2020
$17,500$2,579 Below Market
Sheehy Ford Lincoln Of Gaithersburg - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Located at Sheehy Ford of Gaithersburg, Honest, Transparent, UP-Front advertised LOWEST Price!!!. Sheehy Select Car located at Sheehy Ford of Gaithersburg! All our Sheehy Select vehicles come with a 125-point quality inspection, 60 day/2,000 mile warranty, 2 keys, an ownerâ s manual, a Carfax vehicle history report, upfront clear and Sheehy-Itâ s Easy Pricing and a 3 day money back guarantee! And all our Vehicles pass both MD and VA state inspections, backed by a company that has been serving the Mid- Atlantic area for 50 plus years-so you know youâ re getting an excellent quality vehicle! All our Sheehy Select vehicles can be transferred between Sheehy locations for a fee of up to $300. 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK 250 4D Sport Utility GLK 4MATICÂ 24/33 City/Highway MPG 2.1L Diesel DOHC BiTurbo 7-Speed Automatic Awards: * JD Power Vehicle Dependability Study SHEEHY makes it EASY!! We advertise our LOWEST price online and back it with No Haggle No Hassle Pricing!!! With selling in high VOLUME we are able to offer a LOWER PRICE and a HIGHER QUALITY vehicle! Only a portion pass our rigorous inspection/reconditioning process! This one PASSED and is a SHEEHY SELECT pre-owned vehicle! It comes with a 125 point quality inspection and 3 day money back guarantee! You know you are getting a QUALITY vehicle when you buy from Sheehy! ALL our Vehicles pass MARYLAND STATE INSPECTION!!! Join our VIP club with oil changes and tire rotations for life, 5% parts/service discounts, free car washes, loaner program w/ major services and more! Call today!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK250 BlueTEC 4MATIC® with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCGG0EB1EG310719
Stock: C516212A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 156,452 miles20 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,999$4,891 Below Market
Auto Wholesalers of Rockville, Inc. MVA Office - Rockville / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Cargo with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PE8CC4C5631274
Stock: 631274
Certified Pre-Owned: No
