Mercedes-Benz Coupes for Sale Near Me
$74,405Est. Loan: $1,251/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! It delivers an exhilarating ride without compromising ultimate luxury! Turbocharger technology provides forced air induction, enhancing performance while preserving fuel economy. Mercedes-Benz prioritized fit and finish as evidenced by: leather upholstery, delay-off headlights, and power front seats. Mercedes-Benz made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1K1J6JB8LF140034
Stock: AF140034
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- ExteriorInterior23 mi away
$141,555Est. Loan: $2,528/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
You won't want to miss this excellent value! Injecting the driving experience with world class power, precision and modern style! Turbocharger technology provides forced air induction, enhancing performance while preserving fuel economy. Mercedes-Benz infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: a power seat, rain sensing wipers, and remote keyless entry. Mercedes-Benz made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. Under the hood you'll find an 8 cylinder engine with more than 400 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDXJ8GB1LA040609
Stock: AA040609
Listed since: 11-07-2019
$74,655Est. Loan: $1,254/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! A great vehicle and a great value! A turbocharger is also included as an economical means of increasing performance. Mercedes-Benz infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: power trunk closing assist, remote keyless entry, and power front seats. Mercedes-Benz made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 300 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1K1J6JB0LF134390
Stock: AF134390
Listed since: 01-09-2020
- ExteriorInterior23 mi away
$141,435Est. Loan: $2,526/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
You won't want to miss this excellent value! It comes equipped with all the standard amenities for your driving enjoyment. The engine breathes better thanks to a turbocharger, improving both performance and economy. Mercedes-Benz prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: leather upholstery, blind spot sensor, and power front seats. Mercedes-Benz made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. Under the hood you'll find an 8 cylinder engine with more than 400 horsepower, providing a smooth and predictable driving experience. Well tuned suspension and stability control deliver a spirited, yet composed, ride and drive You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1KXJ8GB6LA041870
Stock: AA041870
Listed since: 01-18-2020
- ExteriorInterior23 mi away
$65,185Est. Loan: $1,102/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! Rendered with stunning clarity and bold sophistication! Turbocharger technology provides forced air induction, enhancing performance while preserving fuel economy. Top features include rain sensing wipers, a power seat, telescoping steering wheel, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Mercedes-Benz made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 3 liter 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG® C 43 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDWJ6EB4LF961616
Stock: AF961616
Listed since: 02-17-2020
$74,955Est. Loan: $1,258/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Check out this 2020! A great car and a great value! The engine breathes better thanks to a turbocharger, improving both performance and economy. Mercedes-Benz prioritized fit and finish as evidenced by: power trunk closing assist, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, and power front seats. Mercedes-Benz made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1K1J6JB7LF139750
Stock: AF139750
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- ExteriorInterior23 mi away
$90,090Est. Loan: $1,526/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This Mercedes-Benz won't be on the lot long! It comes equipped with all the standard amenities for your driving enjoyment. The engine breathes better thanks to a turbocharger, improving both performance and economy. Mercedes-Benz prioritized handling and performance with features such as: an automatic dimming rear-view mirror, tilt steering wheel, and leather upholstery. Mercedes-Benz made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. It features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG® C 63 S with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDWJ8HB4LF973384
Stock: AF973384
Listed since: 01-01-2020
See OffersAd2020 Mercedes-Benz E-ClassSummer Sales EventSee OffersVisit MBUSA.COM for detailsMBUSA.COMDisclaimer*
$74,875Est. Loan: $1,260/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This Mercedes-Benz won't be on the lot long! A great car and a great value! The engine breathes better thanks to a turbocharger, improving both performance and economy. All of the premium features expected of a Mercedes-Benz are offered, including: power trunk closing assist, front dual-zone air conditioning, and seat memory. Mercedes-Benz made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1K1J6JB3LF143777
Stock: AF143777
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- ExteriorInterior23 mi away
$89,390Est. Loan: $1,513/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! Feature-packed and decked out! The engine breathes better thanks to a turbocharger, improving both performance and economy. Mercedes-Benz prioritized comfort and style by including: automatic dimming door mirrors, automatic temperature control, and cruise control. Mercedes-Benz made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. Under the hood you'll find an 8 cylinder engine with more than 400 horsepower, providing a smooth and predictable driving experience. Well tuned suspension and stability control deliver a spirited, yet composed, ride and drive We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG® C 63 S with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDWJ8HBXLF941684
Stock: AF941684
Listed since: 11-11-2019
- 9,164 miles22 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,966$5,603 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
Located 22 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Looking for a family vehicle? This Mercedes Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC Coupe 7-Speed Automatic is great for kids and adults. This car was well taken care of by its previous and only owner. The odometer can speak volumes on a vehicle's reliance and this C-Class C300 4MATIC Coupe 7-Speed Automatic's low mileage will assure you of its solid dependence. Non-smoker? No worries the previous owner was too. It has also been meticulously maintained, and we have the complete SERVICE HISTORY to prove it. Like all the vehicles that we sell, this one has been through a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION by our skilled technicians to be certain that it is of the highest quality. We strive to give every vehicle a thorough inspection and can tell you with confidence that the structural integrity of this car exceeds the highest standards.Humility is said to be a virtue. Well, you can leave that virtue at the door because the ferocious power of this Mercedes Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC Coupe 7-Speed Automatic's 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V TURBO engine is anything but humble. You can count on the 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V TURBO engine to get great gas mileage and go the distance between fill ups. The precision handling that the sports tuned suspension gives will straighten out even the curviest of roadways. Like the outdoors? This car is off-road ready to help you on your next outdoors adventure. They say money can't buy happiness but for a small price we're certain you can feel it inside this luxuriously crafted Mercedes Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC Coupe 7-Speed Automatic. You've heard of the old saying, Everything but the kitchen sink? Well, to be fair, there simply wasn't room for anything else on this fully equipped Mercedes Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC Coupe 7-Speed Automatic. From bumper to bumper this car has been thoroughly inspected and is working perfectly thanks to our comprehensive multi-point inspection that we perform on every vehicle that we sell. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This car has been well maintained and is flawless. You'll want to take your shoes off when stepping into this one because the interior is exquisite. A thorough inspection has shown this car to be in tip-top condition with no need for any major mechanical work. Appearance can mean a lot. This exterior is free of rust, dents, and dings but does have some minor blemishes barely noticeable to the naked eye. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this car is still in beautiful condition. We also provide a free CARFAX report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. Our CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to CARFAX's rigorous standards. Check out the included CARFAX report which shows this car to be a one-owner vehicle. If you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a AutoCheck report. Our AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to AutoCheck's rigorous standards. STANDARD WARRANTY coverage applies to this car, and we would be more than happy to go over all that is covered in this package. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. We provide the best GUARANTEED FINANCING of any used car dealership around and back this up by actually getting you approved. With approved credit and a low down payment you can get this C-Class C300 4MATIC Coupe 7-Speed Automatic today with monthly payments that you can afford today! What are you waiting for? Call (703) 685-9312 right now! You better hurry and grab this deal quick because, with a price well below BLUE BOOK, this one is not going to last long. We are only minutes away from Glenwood, stop by and visit us today. Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDWJ4KB9HF403566
Stock: 403566
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,755 miles22 mi away1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,966$4,052 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
Located 22 miles away from Ashburn, VA
One look at this Mercedes Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC Coupe 7-Speed Automatic and you will just know, this is your ride. Nobody wants a vehicle that has been through the ringer. That is why at Merlex Auto Group we verified this car is a one-owner vehicle through an extensive title record confirmation. The odometer can speak volumes on a vehicle's reliance and this C-Class C300 4MATIC Coupe 7-Speed Automatic's low mileage will assure you of its solid dependence. The previous owner was a non-smoker, which is a definite plus. The complete SERVICE HISTORY is available as well, so you can be sure that it has had all required maintenance and servicing since it was new. Our customers are important, and we want to make sure that they get the best, so we put all of our inventory including this Mercedes Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC Coupe 7-Speed Automatic through a strict and severe MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. We know safety is key for purchasing a vehicle. We also know that this vehicle has never been in any kind of wreck. We know the importance of a powerful engine for those tough jobs. This Mercedes Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC Coupe 7-Speed Automatic is equipped with a 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V TURBO engine to help you complete all of the tough jobs. With rising gas prices, fuel efficiency is more important than ever. This Mercedes Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC Coupe 7-Speed Automatic's 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V TURBO gives you the gas mileage that you want. Become one with the road with the performance tuned suspension of this Mercedes Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC Coupe 7-Speed Automatic. Take the road least traveled with this formidable off-road suspension. They say money can't buy happiness but for a small price we're certain you can feel it inside this luxuriously crafted Mercedes Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC Coupe 7-Speed Automatic. All the best power, convenience and safety options are available on this fully equipped Mercedes Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC Coupe 7-Speed Automatic. Compare and see for yourself. The car is mechanically perfect right down to the last bolt's threading. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This car has been well maintained and is flawless. The interior of this car has been perfectly maintained. Our inspection of this car confirms that all major mechanical features are in great shape and ready to go. With no significant exterior damage, this one has been kept in quality shape over the years. This interior has wear but is 'cleaner than a whistle' with no stains, tears, or rips. Ask about getting a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. Our CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to CARFAX's rigorous standards. Let the CARFAX report prove to you that this is a one owner car. You want the AutoCheck report, and we have it for you on this one and every other vehicle we sell. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. This car and most every car we sell comes with a STANDARD WARRANTY that covers the drive train and more. Call us for information about our optional extended warranty packages that we have available. Don't let credit stand in the way of you getting the vehicle you want. We have GUARANTEED FINANCING on this vehicle or any other on our lot. Upon credit approval call or drop by to see just how low we can get your monthly payments. BLUE BOOK sets the standard for vehicle pricing and we have pushed this car's price way below its recommended BLUE BOOK value. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDWJ4KB4HF363848
Stock: 363848
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,744 miles16 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$81,995$9,052 Below Market
Imperial Highline Vienna - Vienna / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDYJ7JA7GA008722
Stock: 8722
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,989 miles24 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,995$3,605 Below Market
Universal Auto Group - Silver Spring / Maryland
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Like nothing you've ever seen, our 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Coupe is sleek and seductive in designo Cardinal Red Metallic! The TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces 241hp with ECO Start/Stop matches bold performance with impressive fuel efficiency thanks to the paddle-shifted 7 Speed Automatic and Agility Control. Dynamic Select on the console even lets you transform the car's character from ECO, Comfort, Sport, and Sport modes so you can have your car your way! Sculpted to cut through the air with precision, this aerodynamic Rear Wheel Drive C-Class Coupe offers near 30mpg, and is poised for perfection with chrome accents, a wide diamond-block grille, and wraparound tail lamps. The C300 cockpit boasts four individual sport seats and a panorama sunroof for sweeping skyward views. You'll appreciate front power seats with driver seat memory, heated and ventilated front seats, seat-belt presenters, keyless start, an illuminated entry system, HomeLink, full-color navigation, rearview camera, and a pair of crisp, high-resolution screens that make each ride feel world-class. With the FrontBass System, Bluetooth Hands-free and audio streaming, an HD Radio receiver, and an in-dash SD card reader you can stay seamlessly connected and keep your favorite music at your fingertips as you experience this thrill ride. Our Mercedes-Benz is also well equipped to help you avoid and manage challenging driving situations with innovations such as Collision Prevention Assist Plus, Attention Assist, Crosswind Assist, and PreSafe. Intuitively designed for maximum driving pleasure, our C300 Coupe is a must-see, must-drive. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! RARE PREMIUM 3 PACKAGE W/ $58,460 ORIGINAL MSRP 4 NEW TIRES EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY 1-OWNER FACTORY WARRANTY REMAINING TILL 08-01-2020 OR 50K MILES DETAILED INSPECTED
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDWJ4JB6HF416941
Stock: 15560
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2019
- 36,662 miles24 mi away3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,518$792 Below Market
Prime Motors - Arlington / Virginia
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDKJ8JB8DF211671
Stock: 211671-16
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG® E 5311,014 miles9 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$70,000$4,142 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
** CARFAX One-Owner, ** Mercedes-Benz Certified, ** Local Trade-In,, ** Non-Smoker, ** Clean CarFax History - No Accidents or Damage Reported. ** Service Record Available ** Good Tires ** Good Brakes ** Services Up-to-Date ** Freshly Detailed Original MSRP was $77,415, AMG Performance Exhaust System, AMG Track Pace App, AMG? Illuminated Door Sills. Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege * 165 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty THE MERCEDES-BENZ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED SALES EVENT Going on now through June 30th! - Select models qualify for 1.99% APR Financing for 36 months AND a First Month's Payment Credit up to $750 (whichever is less) AND 90-day FIRST PAYMENT DEFERRAL with approved credit! - Shop Online and Get Pre-Qualified from home - Video Walkaround available for all cars - COMPLIMENTARY HOME DELIVERY within 100 miles - Complete your entire purchase at home, no need to visit the dealership . MARKET-BASED PRICING: Our market-based pricing software scans the market hourly and prices our vehicles based on real-time market supply and demand data. This means you get our best price upfront. No games, just an easy and transparent shopping experience! All prices plus tax, tags and $695 dealer processing fee. - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG® E 53 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDD1J6BB8KF084240
Stock: 7210006A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 42,648 miles22 mi awayNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$55,966$5,725 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
Located 22 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This Mercedes Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC Coupe Edition 1 is an excellent value for the money and is priced to move! Buyer confidence is more important than ever these days which is why we at Merlex Auto Group have the title records to prove this car is a one-owner vehicle. Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage is a factor. At only 42,648 miles, you can feel confident that this S-Class S550 4MATIC Coupe Edition 1 is in prime condition. Non-smoker? No worries the previous owner was too. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY, since it was new so you can see for yourself that it was properly cared for and maintained. This car has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. There is no evidence that this car has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. With a powerful 4.7L V8 DOHC 24V engine under the hood, you will have plenty of oomph to easily get up to speed when the situation calls for it. You put in enough hours throughout the week, so why not have a car that does the same? Let the fuel efficiency of this Mercedes Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC Coupe Edition 1's 4.7L V8 DOHC 24V engine work hard to keep money in your wallet. The sports tuned suspension hugs the road like nobody's business. Take the road least traveled with this formidable off-road suspension. Two things essential to every king was his castle and royal carriage. While getting your own castle may be a bit of a challenge, you can still travel like a royalty. Be your own king behind the wheel of this Mercedes Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC Coupe Edition 1. All the best power, convenience and safety options are available on this fully equipped Mercedes Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC Coupe Edition 1. Compare and see for yourself. This car has undergone a painstakingly thorough inspection ensuring it exceeds mechanical standards. Turn heads when you drive down the road in this beauty. The exterior of this car is incomparable. We at Merlex Auto Group understand that buying a car isn't just about transportation but comfort as well. With confidence we can assure the comfort gained from this car's unadulterated interior will be unmatched. All essential mechanical systems are in solid working order leaving you with years between any required maintenance. With no significant exterior damage, this one has been kept in quality shape over the years. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable. We provide a free CARFAX report without the run around and hassle on this vehicle and all others on our lot. CARFAX is the #1 trusted provider of vehicle history information in North America and we are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealer. Each vehicle that we sell comes with not only our assurance of satisfaction but is also guaranteed to have a clean title history by CARFAX. If you are looking to own a super clean car, this one is a one-owner vehicle according to CARFAX. We run a AutoCheck Report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. By becoming an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership we have thrown out the gimmicks and provided you with facts. We want you to buy with confidence. We want you to feel secure in your purchase, so we've included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this car. An optional extended warranty is available for added peace of mind. GUARANTEED FINANCING for all types of credit. Call today for more information. Let us make your car buying experience a little easier by getting you the lowest monthly payment possible. Want a great deal? This car has been set under the BLUE BOOK value and won't last long. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Hyattsville! Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDXJ8FB7FA000640
Stock: 000640
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,924 miles18 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseHome delivery available*
$60,368$2,178 Below Market
Ourisman Lexus of Rockville - Rockville / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC Iridium Silver Metallic SPORT PKG, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 20 ALLOY WHEELS, HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS, PANORAMIC MOONROOF, HEADS UP DISPLAY, LOW MILES, BLUE TOOTH, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, LANE ASSIST, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, 3-Spoke Wood/Leather Steering Wheel, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Multi-Contour Seats w/Massage, BAS PLUS w/Cross Traffic Assist, CMS Lane, CMS Rear, Control Code Driver Assistance Package, Control Code Warmth & Comfort Package, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Steering Assist, DISTRONIC PLUS , Driver Assistance Package, Front Heated Seats - PLUS, Heads-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium 1 Package, PRE-SAFE Brake, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Sport Body Styling, Sport Package, Sport Package Code, Surround View Camera, Warmth & Comfort Package.Odometer is 7289 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Market research pricing insures you the best value on any car that you purchase from Ourisman Lexus. We strive to provide you all the information you need to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from Ourisman Lexus. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification charges to their price quotes. Our advertised price is transparent. Just add tags, taxes and processing charges. Awards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDXJ8FB6FA007840
Stock: BA007840
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 33,990 miles16 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,000$2,822 Below Market
Koons Tysons Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vienna / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATICÂ Black, Backup Camera, Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Monitors, Navigation/Nav/GPS, Sunroof/Moonroof, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Sirius XM, 18' 5-Spoke Wheels, Blind Spot Assist, Burmester Premium Sound, KEYLESS GOÂ , Premium 2 Package. 4MATICÂ 2.0L I4 Turbocharged BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDWJ4KB6HF370462
Stock: 000J9404
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.