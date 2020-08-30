Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

Located 22 miles away from Ashburn , VA

Looking for a family vehicle? This Mercedes Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC Coupe 7-Speed Automatic is great for kids and adults. This car was well taken care of by its previous and only owner. The odometer can speak volumes on a vehicle's reliance and this C-Class C300 4MATIC Coupe 7-Speed Automatic's low mileage will assure you of its solid dependence. Non-smoker? No worries the previous owner was too. It has also been meticulously maintained, and we have the complete SERVICE HISTORY to prove it. Like all the vehicles that we sell, this one has been through a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION by our skilled technicians to be certain that it is of the highest quality. We strive to give every vehicle a thorough inspection and can tell you with confidence that the structural integrity of this car exceeds the highest standards.Humility is said to be a virtue. Well, you can leave that virtue at the door because the ferocious power of this Mercedes Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC Coupe 7-Speed Automatic's 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V TURBO engine is anything but humble. You can count on the 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V TURBO engine to get great gas mileage and go the distance between fill ups. The precision handling that the sports tuned suspension gives will straighten out even the curviest of roadways. Like the outdoors? This car is off-road ready to help you on your next outdoors adventure. They say money can't buy happiness but for a small price we're certain you can feel it inside this luxuriously crafted Mercedes Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC Coupe 7-Speed Automatic. You've heard of the old saying, Everything but the kitchen sink? Well, to be fair, there simply wasn't room for anything else on this fully equipped Mercedes Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC Coupe 7-Speed Automatic. From bumper to bumper this car has been thoroughly inspected and is working perfectly thanks to our comprehensive multi-point inspection that we perform on every vehicle that we sell. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This car has been well maintained and is flawless. You'll want to take your shoes off when stepping into this one because the interior is exquisite. A thorough inspection has shown this car to be in tip-top condition with no need for any major mechanical work. Appearance can mean a lot. This exterior is free of rust, dents, and dings but does have some minor blemishes barely noticeable to the naked eye. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this car is still in beautiful condition. We also provide a free CARFAX report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. Our CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to CARFAX's rigorous standards. Check out the included CARFAX report which shows this car to be a one-owner vehicle. If you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a AutoCheck report. Our AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to AutoCheck's rigorous standards. STANDARD WARRANTY coverage applies to this car, and we would be more than happy to go over all that is covered in this package. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. We provide the best GUARANTEED FINANCING of any used car dealership around and back this up by actually getting you approved. With approved credit and a low down payment you can get this C-Class C300 4MATIC Coupe 7-Speed Automatic today with monthly payments that you can afford today! What are you waiting for? Call (703) 685-9312 right now! You better hurry and grab this deal quick because, with a price well below BLUE BOOK, this one is not going to last long. We are only minutes away from Glenwood, stop by and visit us today. Powerful, luxurious ride.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDWJ4KB9HF403566

Stock: 403566

Certified Pre-Owned: No

