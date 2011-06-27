2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG® CLS 53 Consumer Reviews
Fast, Stylish, the happy marriage of sport/sedan
I went from a 2016 cla 45 to a 2020 cls 53 amg and couldn’t be happier. I weighed all of my options before upgrading between many amg models 53, 63, the GT etc. I needed a daily driver but like my cla one that was still quick, fun to be in, all wheel drive/4 matic (I live in New York, winter can be tuff lol), stylish with coupe like features and just an overall joy to own and be in. The 2020 CLS hits all those markers half coupe half sedan with an attitude; she’s fun drive, quick from the start and can also be comfortable and quite (dynamic select). I’ve had nothing but amazing experiences with Mercedes and worked hard to earn every dollar to be able to afford in my opinion such a luxury. Can you put your 6 foot friend in the back seat yeah is it a tight fit yeah but I don’t buy my cars for the comfort of others. I buy them for me! Take care of your car and she’ll take care of you (service appointments, oil changes, etc). If you want the best of both worlds; power, performance, luxury, comfort, speed, 4 matic, daily driving but totally worthy of bringing her to the track for a little fun then the CLS is for you. Fast enough to get in trouble, comfortable enough to drive daily or support your family yet not to fast your life insurance policy goes up lol then the CLS is a no brainer. This is obviously my opinion but I’ve been a proud and happy Mercedes Benz owner now for 5 years and smile every-time i open the man-door to my garage and see my beautiful 2020 cls 53 waiting for me :) life is great work hard play harder. Many best wishes to health, success and happiness to all.
