2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

Jim Collum , 09/12/2019 CLS 450 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A)

4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Just leased this car after previously leasing a 2016 CLS400. Huge leap ahead. Other than seats that are too aggressively bolstered for a everyday sedan, I love this vehicle. Best parts are an amazing powertrain with effortless and endless power, beautiful interior, great stereo and safety features and a 5th seat. Technology isn’t always intuitive but learning curve isn’t steep. Truck shrunk a bit as well from the last generation. It may not have a ton of personality as most cars are just snout perfect nowadays but it’s truly a fantastic vehicle I’d recommend to anyone and makes a great family vehicle for my wife, me and our 2 year old.