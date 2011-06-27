  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
  4. 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
  5. 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 CLS-Class
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all CLS-Classes for sale
MSRP Starting at
$69,200
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Rolling Technology Display

Jim Collum, 09/12/2019
CLS 450 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Just leased this car after previously leasing a 2016 CLS400. Huge leap ahead. Other than seats that are too aggressively bolstered for a everyday sedan, I love this vehicle. Best parts are an amazing powertrain with effortless and endless power, beautiful interior, great stereo and safety features and a 5th seat. Technology isn’t always intuitive but learning curve isn’t steep. Truck shrunk a bit as well from the last generation. It may not have a ton of personality as most cars are just snout perfect nowadays but it’s truly a fantastic vehicle I’d recommend to anyone and makes a great family vehicle for my wife, me and our 2 year old.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all CLS-Classes for sale

Related 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars