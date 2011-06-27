Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

First Mercedes Richard Meese , 12/18/2016 CLS 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful A great combination of a sporty car with some practicality of a sedan. All the controls and technology are very intuitive to use. Good engine performance with the V6 turbo. I am a little disappointed in the quality. Had to have the car back for disfunctional passenger airbag. Took 3 months to get the replacement seat. Couple other little issues. Key fob control acts up once in a while - won't open trunk or start car ! MB service is great giving a loaner each time. But I thought MB quality would be ace??? Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Still In Love With This Car After 1-Year of Owners abacomike , 12/04/2015 CLS400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 17 of 21 people found this review helpful This is not a family car - it's a 4-door coupe with limited access and comfort in the second row for adults. But since no one ever sits in the 2nd (back) row of my car, it does not affect me negatively. The driver's and passenger's front row seating is very, very comfortable for me (240 lbs and 6'2" tall). All my friends and even strangers on the street tell me it is the most beautiful car in limited mass production manufactured in the world. I agree! The 6 cylinder 3.0 L V-6 Twin Turbo engine is fast and powerful at all RPM's and/or speeds. I've owned a CLS550 (2014) and found it overpowered whereas the 330 hp six is true perfection. I get 32 mpg highway and 19 mpg city with a combined 23 mpg. Not bad for a 4000+lb vehicle. This CLS400 is a keeper - at least until the warranty is up! I LOVE THIS CAR! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great Driving Experience D Knox , 03/10/2020 CLS 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Drove a 1999 C230K for 17 years and loved it. Why wouldn't my follow on car be a MB? I am not disappointed. Bought the 2016 CLS 400 Certified Used with 32K miles one year ago. Now have 41K miles. So far, I have had no quality issues. Very tight driving experience. Very good performance from the twin-turbo V6. Smooth and quiet ride. I get comments regularly on how attractive the car is and I get a high in driving it every time I get behind the wheel. Took a while to get used to the entertainment / navigation system, but I'm over that. Some might complain over getting in and getting out of the car due to its low profile, but I'm over that. I have to be extremely careful of parking curbs since the front air dam doesn't have much clearance and mindful also of undercarriage clearance, but so-far-so-good. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Jack of all Trades Jim C , 01/06/2018 CLS 400 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Trader in 2015 E350 for this, thought it would be the same driving experience since same platform. Wrong. Love this car, great to look at at the turbo V6 is a much better than the old 3.5 V6 with immediate torque, perfect for the way Americans drive. Great ride and handling and a relatively rare car in NE Ohio. Zero issues with car, love it!