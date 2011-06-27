Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 Features & Specs

  1. Home
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)358.7/548.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque443 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower402 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Parking Assist Packageyes
Premium 2 Packageyes
Wheel Packageyes
Wheel Package Plus Oneyes
Lane Tracking Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
video monitoryes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
610 watts stereo outputyes
14 total speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB with external media controlyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Heated Rear Seats (SPC)yes
Bang & Olufsen Surround Sound Systemyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Comfort Boxyes
Split-Folding Rear Seatyes
Active Multicontour Driver Seatyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room36.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.1 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Rear Trunklid Spoileryes
19" Staggered Wheelsyes
Summer Tires (SPC)yes
Wheel Locksyes
Carbon Fiber Rear Deck Lid Spoileryes
Illuminated Staryes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity15.3 cu.ft.
Length194.5 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Height55.8 in.
EPA interior volume103.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Magnetite Black Metallic
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • designo Magno Cashmere White
  • designo Mocha Black
  • designo Magno Alanite Grey
  • designo Sintered Bronze Matte
  • Dakota Brown Metallic (Late Availability)
Interior Colors
  • Porcelain/Black, leather
  • Porcelain/Black, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Grey/Seashell Grey, leather
  • Saddle Brown/Black, leather
  • Saddle Brown/Black, premium leather
  • Silk Beige/Espresso Brown, leather
  • Black, leather
  • designo Saddle Brown/Silk Beige, premium leather
  • designo Classic Red/Black, premium leather
  • Silk Beige/Espresso Brown, premium leather
  • Grey/Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
285/35R18 tiresyes
18 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
