  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
  4. Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC Features & Specs

More about the 2013 CLS-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$74,500
See CLS-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$74,500
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$74,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/527.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$74,500
Torque443 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower402 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$74,500
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$74,500
designo Light Brown Leather Packageyes
designo Platinum White Leather Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
designo Auburn Brown Leather Packageyes
designo Jet Black Leather Packageyes
Wheel Packageyes
Wheel Package Plus Oneyes
designo Saffron Beige Leather Packageyes
designo Classic Red Leather Packageyes
Premium 1 Packageyes
designo Sand Leather Packageyes
designo Mystic Blue Leather Packageyes
Lane Tracking Packageyes
designo Deep White Leather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$74,500
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
video monitoryes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
diversity antennayes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
610 watts stereo outputyes
14 total speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$74,500
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$74,500
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$74,500
Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Heated Rear Seats (SPC)yes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Split-Folding Rear Seatyes
Active Multicontour Driver Seatyes
Bang & Olufsen Surround Sound System (SPC) (Late Availability)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$74,500
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$74,500
14 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room36.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$74,500
Rear head room36.1 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$74,500
Rear Trunklid Spoileryes
19" 5-Spoke Alloy Wheelyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$74,500
Front track62.9 in.
Length194.5 in.
Curb weight4268 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Height55.8 in.
EPA interior volume92 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.2 in.
Width74.1 in.
Rear track64.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$74,500
Exterior Colors
  • Pearl Beige Metallic (SPC)
  • Black
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Indium Grey Metallic
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Cuprite Brown Metallic
  • Storm Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • designo Light Brown, premium leather
  • Almond/Mocha, premium leather
  • Ash/Black, premium leather
  • designo Mystic Blue, premium leather
  • designo Platinum White Leather, premium leather
  • designo Sand, premium leather
  • designo Saffron Beige, premium leather
  • Black w/Grey contrast stitching , premium leather
  • Black w/Grey contrast stitching , leather
  • designo Jet Black, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Almond/Mocha, leather
  • Ash/Black, leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • designo Classic Red, premium leather
  • designo Auburn Brown, premium leather
  • designo Deep White, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$74,500
inside mounted spare tireyes
285/35R18 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
18 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$74,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$74,500
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See CLS-Class Inventory

Related Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles