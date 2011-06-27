  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
  4. Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG Features & Specs

More about the 2012 CLS-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$94,900
See CLS-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$94,900
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$94,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/527.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$94,900
Torque516 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size5.5 l
Horsepower518 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$94,900
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$94,900
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Lane Tracking Packageyes
Premium 1 Packageyes
AMG Performance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$94,900
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
diversity antennayes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
610 watts stereo outputyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$94,900
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
front seatback storageyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
cruise controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$94,900
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$94,900
AMG Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Heated Rear Seats (SPC)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$94,900
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$94,900
Front head room36.9 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$94,900
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.1 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$94,900
Carbon Fiber Trunklid Spoileryes
19" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheelyes
Wheel Locksyes
Parktronic w/Active Parking Assistyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$94,900
Front track63.9 in.
Length196.7 in.
Curb weight4277 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Height55.4 in.
Wheel base113.2 in.
Width74.1 in.
Rear track63.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$94,900
Exterior Colors
  • Pearl Beige Metallic (SPC)
  • Storm Red Metallic
  • Cuprite Brown Metallic
  • Indium Grey Metallic
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic (Late Availability)
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Ash/Black Premium, premium leather
  • Black Premium, premium leather
  • Almond/Mocha Premium, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$94,900
285/30R19 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$94,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$94,900
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See CLS-Class Inventory

Related Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles