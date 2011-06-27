Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$74,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating4
Basic WarrantyUnlimited yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$74,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$74,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/443.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$74,000
Torque391 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.5 l
Horsepower382 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$74,000
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$74,000
Premium 1 Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$74,000
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
element antennayes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
510 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
12 total speakersyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$74,000
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
wood trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$74,000
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$74,000
Distronic Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$74,000
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$74,000
10 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room36.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room58.0 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$74,000
Rear head room36.1 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$74,000
19" AMG 5-Spoke Alloy Wheelyes
Parktronicyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$74,000
Front track62.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4045 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.31 cd.
Length193.6 in.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height55.7 in.
EPA interior volume120.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.4 in.
Width73.7 in.
Rear track63.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$74,000
Exterior Colors
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Indium Grey Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Barolo Red Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Flint Grey Metallic
  • Jade Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Ash, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$74,000
inside mounted spare tireyes
285/35R18 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
18 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$74,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$74,000
BasicUnlimited yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
