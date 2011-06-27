  1. Home
Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating4
Basic WarrantyUnlimited yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)253.2/379.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque465 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower507 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Premium 1 Packageyes
AMG Wheel and Sound Enhancement Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
element antennayes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
510 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
wood trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Distronic Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Alcantara Black Headlineryes
Alcantara Cashmere Headlineryes
AMG Performance Packageyes
Carbon Fiber Interioryes
Alcantara Ash Headlineryes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room36.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
premium leather/alcantarayes
Front hip room58.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.1 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
Diamond White Metallic Paintyes
Parktronicyes
Measurements
Front track63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4210 lbs.
Gross weight5225 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Length193.6 in.
Ground clearance4.5 in.
Height54.7 in.
EPA interior volume120.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.4 in.
Width73.7 in.
Rear track62.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Indium Grey Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Barolo Red Metallic
  • Jade Green Metallic
  • Flint Grey Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Cashmere, premium leather/alcantara
  • Black, premium leather/alcantara
  • Ash, premium leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
285/30R19 98(Y) tiresyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
BasicUnlimited yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles