Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,026
|$14,796
|$16,871
|Clean
|$9,937
|$13,345
|$15,210
|Average
|$7,760
|$10,443
|$11,888
|Rough
|$5,583
|$7,540
|$8,565
2007 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,122
|$7,035
|$8,087
|Clean
|$4,617
|$6,345
|$7,291
|Average
|$3,605
|$4,965
|$5,698
|Rough
|$2,594
|$3,585
|$4,106