  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
  4. Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS55 AMG Features & Specs

More about the 2006 CLS-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$86,600
See CLS-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$86,600
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$86,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)274.3/400.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$86,600
Torque516 lb-ft @ 2650 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower469 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$86,600
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$86,600
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
480 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$86,600
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
cargo netyes
Four zone climate controlyes
first aid kityes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
wood trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$86,600
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$86,600
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$86,600
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room36.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room58.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$86,600
Rear head room36.1 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$86,600
Front track62.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.8 cu.ft.
Length194.0 in.
Curb weight4050 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Height54.7 in.
EPA interior volume120.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.4 in.
Width73.7 in.
Rear track62.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$86,600
Exterior Colors
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • Desert Silver Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Granite Grey Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Opal Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Everest Green Metallic
  • Alabaster White
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, premium leather
  • Ash, premium leather
  • Cashmere Beige, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$86,600
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
285/30R Z tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$86,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$86,600
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
See CLS-Class Inventory

Related Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS55 AMG info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles